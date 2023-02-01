WBC 23: Comparing the starting rosters of Team USA vs. Dominican Republic 

Entering the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the favorites to win the tournament are Team USA and Team Dominican Republic. Both teams feature some of the most talented baseball players on the planet, with a finals matchup seemingly in the cards for the powerhouse nations.

"This team is no joke … go USA #USAbaseball #WBC #MLB," - SD Padres News Network

For the first time since 2017, the World Baseball Classic is set to return this March, with the United States of America looking to defend its crown. The last time the tournament was held, the United States defeated Puerto Rico, 8-0, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Several gambling sportsbooks alternate between Team USA and Team Dominican Republic as betting favorites. However, according to fanduel.com, the Dominican Republic is the current favorite to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic with +200, whereas Team USA sits at +250.

The Dominican Republic (+200) is the favorite to win the World Baseball Classic in March



A lineup where the World Series MVP bats 7th and the AL ROY bats 9th? 🤯The Dominican Republic (+200) is the favorite to win the World Baseball Classic in March

"A lineup where the World Series MVP bats 7th and the AL ROY bats 9th? The Dominican Republic (+200) is the favorite to win the World Baseball Classic in March ([email protected])," - FanDuel Sportsbook

Here is a closer look at each team heading into the fifth World Baseball Classic in March:

Team Dominican Republic Roster

During the 2023 WBC, the Dominican Republic will field arguably one of the greatest baseball teams ever assembled. They will field some of MLB's perennial MVP candidates, including Jose Ramirez, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MUSSI @MetsHype 2023 WBC Dominican Republic Lineup 2023 WBC Dominican Republic Lineup 😳 https://t.co/4vndg8G41m

"2023 WBC Dominican Republic Lineup" - @MetsHype

Players know their team is loaded with star-studded talent when the World Series MVP is projected to bat seventh, and the American League Rookie of the Year is slated to bat ninth. Having the explosive Julio Rodriguez bat ninth is an unfair advantage that the Dominicans will have over the other nations.

Team USA may be the only team to slow down the Dominican Republic

While the Dominican Republic is loaded with talent, the United States has a legitimate argument for having the strongest roster entering the World Baseball Classic. The USA squad will feature the likes of Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, and Pete Alonso.

The reigning WBC champions will look to defend their 2017 title with a potential finals showdown against the Dominican Republic. The USA will also be bolstered by Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, and Nolan Arenado.

A comparison of the lineups from Team USA and Team Dominican Republic

While the strength of any team's lineup could be taken with personal bias, here is a look at each lineup with every player's 2022 WAR as the deciding factor:

Position Team Dominican Republic + WAR Team United States + WAR Advantage Catcher Gary Sanchez (0.9) J.T. Realmuto (6.5) USA First Base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (4) Paul Goldschmidt (7.8) USA Second Base Jose Ramirez (6) Jeff McNeil (5.7) Dom. Rep Third Base Manny Machado (6.8) Nolan Arenado (7.9) USA Shortstop Jeremy Pena (4.8) Tim Anderson (1.3) Dom. Rep Center Field Julio Rodriguez (6.2) Mike Trout (6.3) USA Left Field Starling Marte (3.8) Mookie Betts (6.4) USA Right Field Juan Soto (5.6) Kyle Tucker (5.2) Dom. Rep

While changes to the lineup can be made, or a player underperforms, Team USA holds the advantage when looking at the 2022 WAR numbers of the players involved.

