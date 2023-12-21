Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez cherishes heartwarming moment with ex-wife's husband at youngest daughter Ella's recital

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is a busy man in the lead-up to Christmas. With the holiday season arriving, it's a great time to make memories, and Rodriguez has been spending his time doing just that.

Alex Rodriguez has two daughters from his marriage with Cynthia Scurtis. Although the two have gone their separate ways, they have a good relationship. As such, Rodriguez was there for the ballet recital of his youngest daughter, Ella.

He posted some pictures to his Instagram stories:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodriguez cherishes Ella's recital with Angel Nicolas and daughter Natasha Rodriguez (via IG)

Joining him were his daughter, Natasha, and Scurtis' husband, Angel Nicolas, all of whom were in great spirits for the occasion.

Rodriguez cherishes Ella's recital with Angel Nicolas and daughter Natasha Rodriguez (via IG)

Alex Rodriguez is dating Jaclyn Cordero, and the pair often attend sporting events. As such, they are regularly seen at NBA games, especially during the MLB offseason.

Alex Rodriguez attends Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

When the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Alex Rodriguez was in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center. As Rodriguez and Marc Lore own 40% of the 76ers franchise, it's not surprising to see him at their games.

A-Rod will have been pleased with what he saw on the night, as Philadelphia came away 127-113 winners, thanks to a 37-point fourth quarter.

Rodriguez attends Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (via IG)

The 76ers are in a rich vein of form recently, having won seven of their last eight games. They're third in the East with a 19-8 record and are looking like one of the best teams in the NBA.

As to whether they can bring home a championship this season, there's a long way to go for that, and the competition will be fierce.

Alex Rodriguez attends Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (via IG)

As a former player, Rodriguez often shares his thoughts on current events in the MLB world. As the dust settled on Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract, Rodriguez described it as "a poor deal for baseball."

Here's what he said at the HOPE Global Forum:

"You have two teams that make less than Ohtani makes per year. So, Ohtani makes $70 (million), and you have two teams that pay 26 players under $70 (million). That's not a sustainable model for a business."

While Rodriguez certainly makes a valid point, it remains to be seen how it plays out and if Ohtani can push the LA Dodgers to World Series glory they crave for.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.