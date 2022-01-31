Jasprit Bumrah featured in Thums Up's 'Soft Drink Nahi, Toofan' campaign

Thums Up is back with a bang and Jasprit Bumrah is at the forefront of it. The Ahmedabad-born bowler was roped in as the brand ambassador for their "Toofan" campaign last year, courtesy of which he has also been part of the new video release.

A man with strong grit, determination and desire, Bumrah quickly became a celebrity garnering tremendous interest from the youth. So it is no surprise that he is a great enabler of the Toofan campaign's Palat De (turn on its head) tagline.

Jasprit Bumrah leads the line in inspiring 'Palat De' moments in new Thums Up 'Toofan' campaign

The Thums Up brand, which was launched in 1977 by Ramesh Chauhan, has always been pushed as a manly drink. In the 1980s and 90s, Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan used to promote it, while Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar took up the baton in the 2000s. The "Taste the Thunder" campaign ran for a long time, with the drink's extra fizz helping it stand out in the cola category.

However, last year, they launched a new campaign called Toofan, which encouraged people to come up with their Palat De moments. Every bottle in the hands of every consumer is now also their voice to Palat De, to all the naysayers who say they can't or shouldn't do it.

Thums Up @ThumsUpOfficial



Soft nahin, Batsman ke dil mein Yorker ka darr baitha de. Middle stump uda ke, bolti band kara de. Haste-haste, pavilion ka rasta dikha de. Line aur length se poori opposition ko backfoot par khiska de. Bhool ke bhi soft mat samajhna. Yeh meri jaan, toofan hai. #ThumsUp Soft nahin, #Toofan Batsman ke dil mein Yorker ka darr baitha de. Middle stump uda ke, bolti band kara de. Haste-haste, pavilion ka rasta dikha de. Line aur length se poori opposition ko backfoot par khiska de. Bhool ke bhi soft mat samajhna. Yeh meri jaan, toofan hai.#ThumsUp Soft nahin, #Toofan. https://t.co/rfswIvrxuS

Jasprit Bumrah might arguably be one of the best men to promote the brand, given his unorthodox bowling style and how critics took to it initially. The 28-year-old ace has a somewhat slow run-up and Thums Up depicted this in their first video back in September 2021. It showed people making fun of his abilities but the bowler proved everybody wrong by continuing to maintain his style and finding success in doing so.

Over the past five years, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as one of the best bowlers in world cricket, and his ruthless nature of taking wickets resonates well with the kind of message Thums Up are trying to send through their Toofan campaign. The brand has become synonymous with courage, bravery, victory, and authentic communication making its way to the hearts of millions of Indians.

The latest Toofan campaign is aimed at inspiring audiences to reach their Palat De moments by fusing their unshakeable belief systems and undying spirit with the strong taste of Thums Up.

This entire campaign has been conducted in a way that drives home the point that Thums Up does not merely fit into the soft-drink category but is much more than that. In the full video on Thums Up's official YouTube channel, Jasprit Bumrah can be seen ordering the cola and stating:

"Soft drink nahi, Toofan."

Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India, Southwest Asia, spoke about the brand's affiliation with Jasprit Bumrah and the kind of message they wanted to put across:

“Thums Up has always been a loved beverage by our consumers for its strong taste and experience, which has been the core differentiator in the category. In continuity with our partnership with the Toofan of our Indian Cricket Team - Jasprit Bumrah who is known for his pace, strength and resilient attitude on the field, this new campaign offers a strong execution idea - ‘Soft Drink nahi, Toofan’."

Jasprit Bumrah also expressed his happiness at promoting this message through such an iconic brand, by saying:

“I am thrilled to partner with a brand like Thums Up which echoes my personal philosophy to a great extent. The brand is always experimenting with newer ways of communicating with its consumers in a bold fashion which resonates with me. I feel that the new Toofan campaign encourages taking on every challenge with a growth mindset and bold approach while reinforcing a ‘never give up’ attitude.”

The original Palat De campaign started with the #TaanePalatDe tagline, which was in support of the athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The brand also portrayed the journey of Mohammed Siraj last year and the hardships he had to face to make it into the Indian national team. Jasprit Bumrah is now gladly taking this initiative forward and encouraging people in every sector to prove their critics wrong, just as he did as a budding young bowler in the streets of Ahmedabad.

Pressroom Today @PressRoomToday

Our Olympians are ready to strike like thunder, turn it all upside down at

.

.

#BreakingNews Thumbs Up celebrates 100 years of India at the #Olympic Games.Our Olympians are ready to strike like thunder, turn it all upside down at #TokyoOlympics 2020 — kyunki, toofan wahi jo sab #PalatDe , added Thums Up, worldwide partner of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Thumbs Up celebrates 100 years of India at the #Olympic Games.Our Olympians are ready to strike like thunder, turn it all upside down at #TokyoOlympics 2020 — kyunki, toofan wahi jo sab #PalatDe, added Thums Up, worldwide partner of Tokyo Olympics 2020...#BreakingNews https://t.co/7YNPtX5XZY

Also Read Article Continues below

Thums Up has always tried to communicate that its differentiating factor lies in the adventurous message the brand sends out. In doing so, it has challenged the status quo and encouraged people to think beyond the ordinary. Sachin Tendulkar has previously endorsed the brand and the Indian company now has another genius cricketer on hand to promote its values globally.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee