PKL sponsors 2022-23 guide: Everything you need to know

The Pro Kabaddi League is an initiative by Mashal Sports and Disney Star. The league came into existence in 2014 and has been revolutionizing Kabaddi as a sport ever since. The Pro Kabaddi League is also supported by various prominent kabaddi associations, including the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), and the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF). The league started off with 8 teams in their first season and now stands at 12 teams competing for the biggest trophy in franchise kabaddi.

We take a look at the sponsors of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23.

List of sponsors of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23

Title Sponsor: Vivo

Vivo Communication Technology is a Chinese multinational technology company. Headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong, the company designs and develops smartphones, smartphone accessories, software, and online services. Vivo signed a 5-year contract with the Pro Kabaddi League starting in 2017.

Associate Sponsors:

Dream 11 : Dream 11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform which contains various games related to fantasy cricket, football, and kabaddi. Dream 11 has been the associate sponsor of the Pro Kabaddi League since 2018.

A23 Rummy : A23 is India’s first online Rummy platform and is owned and controlled by Head Digital Works Private Limited. A23 signed with the Pro Kabaddi League as their associate sponsor in 2021.

Official Partners:

Pari Match : Pari Match is an international sports betting company that was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. Pari Match has been associated with the Pro Kabaddi League since 2021.

Ultratech: Ultratech is a cement flagship company of Aditya Birla group and has been associated with the Pro Kabaddi League since 2017.

List of Sponsors for each team in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23

Bengal Warriors

Principal Sponsor: Winzo

Winzo is one of the largest social gaming and entertainment platforms in India, providing fans with the ability to play various fantasy games in multiple sports.

Associate Sponsor: Capri Loans

Capri Loans is a Non-Banking Financial Company in India that helps in carrying out an easy process to apply for home or business loans at a low interest.

Official Apparel Partner: Omtex

Omtex is a sportswear manufacturing company that specializes in sports equipment and high-performance sports apparel.

Bengaluru Bulls

Principal Sponsor: VST Tiller Tractors Ltd

VST is a tractor business established in 1967 by a well-known VST group of companies. It was promoted as a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Associate Sponsors:

Nippon Paint:

Nippon is a paint-manufacturing company that lays emphasis on producing high-quality paints with innovation and eco-friendliness.

Sportasy:

Sportasy is a fantasy sports app that allows users to win real cash by playing various fantasy sports.

Official Restaurant Partner: Foxtrot

Foxtrot is a famous Bengaluru-based restaurant that is considered the go-to place for tasty food and affordable drinks.

Official Energy Partner: Green Monk

Green Monk Energy Drink is supplied and traded by Audun Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. and is a flavored healthy drink.

Official Meat Partner: Nandu’s

Nandu’s is a chicken retail and supply company that provides customers with the best quality chicken, eggs, and other meat.

Official Medical Partner: Astra Hospital

Astra is a super specialty orthopedic hospital based in Bangalore and is considered to be one of the best hospitals in the country.

Official Meditation Partner: Breathing Room

Breathing Room is an app that provides time-tested meditation flow to engage and inspire consistent meditation practice.

Official Radio Partner: 92.7 Big FM

Big FM is one of the biggest radio networks in India and broadcasts mainly at 92.7 MHz.

Dabang Delhi KC

Principal Sponsor: JK Super Cement

JK Super Cement is one of the leading gray cement manufacturers in India and is rated among the best white cement manufacturers in the world.

Powered by: Vision XI

Vision XI is a fantasy sports platform owned and designed by Fantasy Sports Vision XI Pvt Ltd which helps users to play fantasy cricket online.

Associate Sponsors:

Paytm:

Paytm is one of the leading digital payments and financial services companies in India based out of Noida.

DafaNews:

DafaNews is a sports news provider that helps users stay up-to-date with sports news, scores, and match details.

Official Food Partner: Rajdhani Besan & Rajdhani Chana Sattu

Rajdhani Flour Mills is Rajdhani group’s flagship company providing one of the best Besan as well as Chana Sattu.

Official Kit Partner: Shiv Naresh

Shiv Naresh is a popular sports apparel manufacturing company in India and has been creating high quality products for athletes for a considerable amount of time.

Official Beverage Partner: Amul Kool

Amul Kool is one of the many products owned and created by Amul Company. It is a milkshake and a dairy-based drink rich in nutrients.

Gujarat Giants:

Principal Sponsor: 1xBat Sporting Lines

1xBat is an online news platform that brings daily news to the world of sports. It provides a daily dose of sports news ranging from cricket, kabaddi, and football to a wide range of other sports.

Powered by: Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cement is a well-accomplished leading cement company in India and is one-of-its-kind in India as it is 8 times water positive.

Associate Sponsors:

Orbit Cables:

The Orbit group of companies has their own company, Orbit Cables, which has been manufacturing wires and cables efficiently for more than 20 years.

SAO Foods:

SAO is one of India’s best Dry Fruit Brands, providing healthy snacking options for customers at affordable prices.

Killer X:

Killer X is a deodorant for men and women which provides a fresh feeling and long lasting fragrance.

Haryana Steelers:

Principal Sponsors:

JSW:

JSW is an Indian Multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai and is one of the leading business houses in India.

Borosil:

Borosil is a leading glassware manufacturer in India and is synonymous with heat-proof glassware.

Associate Sponsors:

DafaNews:

DafaNews has been a prominent sponsor for various teams throughout the Pro Kabaddi League and is associated with the Haryana Steelers.

Vision XI:

Vision XI, the fantasy sports platform, has been involved very closely with the Pro Kabaddi League and partners with a number of teams.

Official Kit Sponsor: Shiv Naresh

Shiv Naresh partners with various teams in the PKL, including the Haryana Steelers.

Official Sports Technology Partner: Atium Sports

Atium Sports is an upcoming platform for leveraging the power of data and sports science to help various sporting organizations elevate their athletes' true potential.

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Principal Sponsor: Fairplay Fantasy

Fairplay Fantasy is considered one of the top online betting sites in India and promises healthy profits for customers using the application.

Powered by: DafaNews

DafaNews has always been involved with many teams as their partners, including the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Official Kit Partner: TYKA

TYKA is an Indian sports apparel brand that also provides sports equipment. The brand is owned and created by TK Sports.

Official Beverage Partner: Amul Kool

Amul Kool has become quite prominent in the PKL by being a beverage partner for several teams, including the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Official Medical Partner: Astra Hospital

Astra Hospital has been making a name for itself by providing medical assistance to many teams throughout the Pro Kabaddi League.

Patna Pirates

Principal Sponsor: 1xBat Sporting Lines

1xBat is associated with the Patna Pirates after being involved in some capacity with the Gujarat Giants as well.

Associate Partner: Vision XI

Vision XI portal is much-talked about in the world of kabaddi due to their large involvement in the PKL.

Official Apparel Partner: Pace International

Pace International is a sportswear manufacturer, wholesaler, supplier as well as trader providing high quality and high performance products.

Official Medical Partner: Astra Hospitals

Astra Hospitals provides medical assistance to many teams in the PKL, including the Patna Pirates.

Official Radio Partner: Red FM 93.5

Red FM is a popular radio network based out of Chennai. It is mostly broadcast at 93.5 Hz and provides content in various Indian languages.

Official Gym Partner: Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym one of the most famous gym chains that has been running operations since 1965 and provides the best fitness training centers. Gold’s Gym has over 150 gyms across India.

Tamil Thalaivas

Principal Sponsor: Dafanews

DafaNews is part of Tamil Thalaivas after providing sponsorship in various capacities to several other teams in the league.

Powered by: Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria is one of the best tile manufacturers in India and provides their customers with a high-quality and long-lasting range of products.

Associate Sponsors:

Nippon Paint

Nippon Paints are also involved with Tamil Thalaivas after being a part of the Bengaluru Bulls in a similar capacity.

Sportasy

Sportasy is a part of Tamil Thalaivas and is another well-documented partner for many other teams.

Kei Wires & Cables

Kei is an electric wiring and cable solutions brand in India, currently offering various kinds of wires and cables.

Official Kit Partner: Trak Only

Trak Only is a sportswear manufacturer that provides individuals and teams with customized and uniquely made clothing.

Telugu Titans

Principal Sponsor: DafaNews

DafaNews is involved with the Telugu Titans after working alongside various other teams.

Official Kit Sponsor: Omtex

Omtex is a sportswear manufacturing company that specializes in sports equipment and high-performance sports apparel.

Puneri Paltan

Principal Sponsor: Force Motors

Force Motors is an automobile company with expertise in the design, manufacturing and development of automotive and commercial vehicles.

Powered by: Schaeffler

Schaeffler is a leading global supplier to the industrial and automotive sectors. The company manufactures high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications.

Co-Partners:

Stihl

Stihl is a German manufacturer of chainsaws and other equipment such as trimmers, and is rated as one of the best when it comes to manufacturing such types of equipment.

Fairplay News

Fairplay News is a web-based sports news portal that delivers daily updates about various sports. It focuses on the dissemination of sports news and other topics.

Vision XI

Vision XI is a part of Puneri Paltan and many other teams in the PKL.

Skill Partner: Gamezy Rummy

The Gamezy Rummy app is one of the best options for online rummy players and is user-friendly with 24/7 availability of opponents to play against.

Official Snack Partner: Taali Foods

The brand provides crunchy and delicious snacks without any artificial ingredients and is one of the major choices when it comes to healthy snacking.

Official Kit Partner: Shiv Naresh

Shiv Naresh is a prominent partner when it comes to kit sponsorship in the PKL and is closely involved with Puneri Paltan as well.

Official Radio Partner: Radio City

Radio City is a private FM radio station and operates at 91.1 Mhz from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and New Delhi.

Official Hospital Partner: Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Aditya Birla Hospital is a multi-speciality care hospital committed to maintaining the highest standards of treatment.

U Mumba:

Principal Sponsor: Pari Match News

Pari Match News covers all kinds of sports and helps users stay updated with live match results and sporting events.

Powered by: Macho Hint

Macho is among the leading brands when it comes to men’s innerwear with Macho Hint, its sub-brand, offering a range of products.

Associate Sponsors:

InsureJoy

Insurejoy is an insurance-focused company that provides one-stop solutions on saving big with insurance policies and other plans.

Lawman Pg 3

Lawman has a classic range of apparel with a modern touch to it and is known for redefining corporate fashion in India.

Vijohn India

Vijohn is one of the best grooming companies and provides high-quality grooming products and services for men and women.

Surya Pipes

Surya Roshni Ltd manufactures steel pipes, lighting products, tubes, fans and other home appliances. It is also one of the leading manufacturers of pipes.

UP Yoddha:

Principal Sponsor: Fantasy Akhada

Fantasy Akhada is a fantasy sports app that provides users an opportunity to play fantasy games in some of their favorite sports such as cricket and football.

Partners:

Encalm Hospitality

Encalm is a hospitality company that offers the best-in-class airport hospitality along with other premium quality services.

Raxa Techno Security Solutions

Raxa is a security provider company that delivers high-quality, gold standard security services for all kinds of businesses.

Shiv Naresh

Shiv Naresh has partnered with several teams throughout the Pro Kabaddi League with UP Yoddha being one of them.

Velvex Motor Oil

Velvex is a premium solution that provides automotive and industrial lubes and grease, along with several other services.

GMR Sports

GMR sports is part of the infrastructure conglomerate of GMR group and has invested in various sports such as Kabaddi and Kho-kho.

Amul Kool

Amul Kool is a beverage partner for UP Yoddha and many other teams in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Poll : Who will win the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Dabang Delhi KC Jaipur Pink Pathers 0 votes