What is a consolation game in fantasy football?

There is no crying in fantasy football. But there are consolation games.

Consolation games are part of the consolation playoffs in fantasy football. While first place is the most desirable prize for both monetary reasons and bragging rights, consolation games simply console fantasy managers who survived the emotional roller coaster of the fantasy football season.

JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB Next year when the fantasy football playoffs start, remember to bench the players who got you there. Next year when the fantasy football playoffs start, remember to bench the players who got you there.

Consolation games — a chance for the “losers” to keep playing

Many different types of fantasy football leagues exist. You have standard leagues (touchdown-dependent), PPR (points-per-reception), half PPR, super flex, two quarterbacks, and whatever unusual format league commissioners can dream up of.

Fantasy football marries the entertainment of football with the unbridled anger of playing your friends for pride or money. Most leagues have money on the line, which keeps managers engaged in keeping up with their teams all season. But when the playoffs come, around half of the league is left on the outside looking in when the fantasy playoffs begin. All that hard work in preseason pre-ranking fantasy players goes down in flames when your carefully curated fantasy team fails to make the playoffs to compete for the top prize.

S.Q. Trinh @sontrinh Be a unique rebel. Leave your Thursday night RB/WR/TE in the flex spot. And start Mike Gamer Glennon for your fantasy team! Be a unique rebel. Leave your Thursday night RB/WR/TE in the flex spot. And start Mike Gamer Glennon for your fantasy team!

For leagues that offer consolation playoffs, consolation games allow the “losers” to keep playing. If the commission sets aside a small amount of pool money as an award to the manager that wins the consolation playoffs, this is one way to keep everyone in the league engaged until the end of the fantasy season. After all, if the goal is to have a fun time with friends and family, why not involve everyone for the entire season?

Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz The fantasy football players that got you to the playoffs once the actual playoffs started The fantasy football players that got you to the playoffs once the actual playoffs started https://t.co/cXHHl2vGvM

While real life football involves more physicality than screaming at the TV from the couch, the emotional turmoil is more or less the same for both NFL players and fantasy managers. At least in the NFL, some players get to go to the Pro Bowl and celebrate even if they don’t make the playoffs.

For fantasy managers, consolation games are also a great way to keep them engaged in the waiver wire and play keep away with other league managers competing in the real playoffs. Imagine losing your waiver wire queue of Antonio Brown or Ronald Jones II because Frank is in 7th place and wants to win the consolation fantasy football playoffs.

League commissioners who don’t already offer the consolation playoffs in their fantasy leagues should consider the option for next year’s season. It’s not quite like handing out orange slices and participation trophies for every participant, but it offers solace for anyone who drafted Christian McCaffrey number one overall two years in a row.

