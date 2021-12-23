Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 16 TNF - 49ers vs Titans

For fantasy football, the horror show that was Week 15 is finally over. It’s a new day and a new week. Fantasy managers who survived Week 15 and the first round of the fantasy playoffs can look forward to a new slate of games. The first game on the board is the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night football. As always, remember to take your Thursday night player out of the flex spot. Or not, and be a rebel.

Fantasy Football Thursday Night Week 16 Lineup Advice

Start ‘Em

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

2021 Deebo Samuel rewarded fantasy managers who took a chance on him with WR1 and RB1 numbers. It’s like getting a dual-threat QB; Deebo Samuel is a cheat code. The Titans are second in giving up fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, so Samuel should feast this week. He is the top must-start player.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle is on fire right now and is doing everything he can to will the 49ers to the playoffs. In the last three weeks, he has accrued an insane amount of yards, 425 to be exact along with 3 touchdown catches. Kittle is the number one tight end this season even with TE Travis Kelce’s explosive game last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although both the 49ers and the Titans are not friendly at all to opposing TEs, George Kittle isn't your regular TE. Fantasy managers should not hesitate to start him on Thursday.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans

D’Onta Foreman appears on the Start ‘Em list purely due to his work volume. Ever since being thrust into the starter role, he’s averaging a healthy 4.89 yards per carry. He will face tough sledding against the 49ers run defense, but the opportunities will be there. For fantasy purposes, that’s all managers can ask for. He might even fall into the end zone by accident.

Sit ‘Em

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill has had a bad statistical season and that has translated to a bad fantasy season. Fantasy managers should not expect anything different this week as the Titans rely more on the run than Tannehills’ arm. The Tennessee Titans quarterback is not a streaming option, much less a must-start, so fantasy managers should have better options lined up. Even across the field, managers could look at Jimmy Garoppolo for a spot start.

Derrick Henry’s Stiff Foot @traviebird00 I want you to look at Tom Brady, who I consider the GOAT, and look at what he did when his RB and top two WR’s went out and then I want you to think about how that’s been Ryan Tannehill’s life for half the season. I want you to look at Tom Brady, who I consider the GOAT, and look at what he did when his RB and top two WR’s went out and then I want you to think about how that’s been Ryan Tannehill’s life for half the season.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

A.J. Brown’s fortunes are tied to Tannehill’s success, and the Titans offense is just not playing well right now. Additionally, Brown is coming off of an injury so it remains to be seen how well he will do against a stout 49ers pass defense. Fantasy managers relying on Brown this week should look elsewhere (hint: grab Antonio Brown off the waiver, if you haven’t already).

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

It’s hard to predict Brandon Aiyuk’s week-to-week in fantasy football. He is the third receiving option behind Samuel and Kittle so fantasy managers needing a crucial win in the playoffs cannot rely on Aiyuk possibly giving them a good game or a dud like last week. If you are risk averse, it’s better that Aiyuk sits on your bench while you replace him with someone more reliable.

Edited by David Nyland