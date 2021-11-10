Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 10: wide receiver rankings

Week 10 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here and just like every other week, it's important to check match ups and trends before finalizing a line up. Players in the middle tier and flex options can make or break a line up. One player can be the difference between winning and losing. Here are some wide receivers to target and others to avoid this week in fantasy football.

Start 'Em

#1 - Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Brandon Aiyuk was quiet for the early part of the Fantasy Football season but has come alive in the last couple of weeks. The 49ers should continue to get him more involved in the offense. Deebo Samuel, who has been banged up lately anyway, will likely draw coverage from Jalen Ramsey so Aiyuk can see additional targets.

Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook Does anyone else feel the momentum building in a big way for Brandon Aiyuk?



I feel like we see a very good back half of the season from him Does anyone else feel the momentum building in a big way for Brandon Aiyuk?I feel like we see a very good back half of the season from him

#2 - Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are desperate for a second wide receiver behind Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. It looks like they have found one with Rashod Bateman. The rookie missed the early part of the season with an injury but is already contributing to solid production in his limited time. His Fantasy Football matchup looks favorable this week against a poor Miami Dolphins defense.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 Man Rashod Bateman can freaking play.



Kid has got great “feel” route running wise in zones knowing when to sit and where.

Also has incredibly reliable hands on contact👏👏 Man Rashod Bateman can freaking play.Kid has got great “feel” route running wise in zones knowing when to sit and where.Also has incredibly reliable hands on contact👏👏

#3 - Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Mecole Hardman has been a solid flex player in Fantasy Football this season. His matchup looked strong this week in a likely high-scoring game against the Las Vegas Raiders, who recently parted ways with cornerback Damon Arnette.

Sit 'Em

#1 - Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so it could be a difficult day for Jets players in Fantasy Football. Jamison Crowder should still get a solid target share but is unlikely to do much with it. He was recently surpassed by Elijah Moore in Fantasy Football based on projections.

#2 - Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots often attempt to take away their opponents' top targets in the passing game. Jarvis Landry is really the only threat for the Cleveland Browns in the passing game since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. Now Landry will likely face a ton of double teams and should be avoided this week in Fantasy Football if at all possible.

#3 - A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

The game projects scoring to be low between these two solid defenses. That is bad news for Fantasy Football reasons. There are too many weapons on the Cardinals and probably not enough points to go around. A.J. Green could be left on the bench this week for Fantasy Football.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in Week 10

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons

