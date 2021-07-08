5 strengths and weaknesses for the San Francisco 49ers heading into the 2021-22 season

The San Francisco 49ers are in a weird place. Five years ago, they were one of the bottom franchises in the NFL. A couple of years ago, the 49ers were in the Super Bowl. This season, they're rebuilding at quarterback. Well, kind of.

When it's going well for the 49ers, it's going extremely well. When it's going poorly, it's more of a trainwreck. Here's what's hot and not for the 49ers heading into 2021.

San Francisco 49ers strengths

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo

In Jimmy Garoppolo's best season, he has taken a team to the Super Bowl. In 2019, he threw for 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Without Garoppolo, the 49ers are 5-23, according to ESPN. With Garoppolo, the 49ers are 22-8. The numbers don't lie, and even if they do, Garropolo is more than a decent QB to have when he's fully fit.

The two most featured 49ers' models for the '94 red throwback uniforms: Jimmy Garoppolo and Jerry Rice pic.twitter.com/8uDEmGuKnq — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 1, 2021

#2 - George Kittle

George Kittle is the de facto number one receiver for the San Francisco 49ers. Last season, his production was impacted by injuries, but in each of the two previous years, Kittle was impressive.

In 2019, Kittle caught 85 balls for over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns. In 2018, Kittle caught 85 balls for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns. Assuming he's healthy in 2021, Kittle should keep the passing game alive.

#3 - Brandon Aiyuk

In his rookie year, Brandon Aiyuk showed up for the San Francisco 49ers.

Aiyuk had 60 receptions for 748 yards and five touchdowns. Entering his second season, the hope is that he can take the same step as most top receivers and become one of the top 20 receivers in the league. If he can do this, the 49ers will have a much better passing offense in 2021.

Brandon Aiyuk

#4 - Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan has been to two Super Bowls, trips that would have been impossible without him. It's no secret that Kyle Shanahan was the architect behind the Atlanta Falcons' rise with Matt Ryan's MVP season en route to the Super Bowl.

It is also no secret that the San Francisco 49ers would not have made the Super Bowl with any generic head coach. Without Shanahan's patience and knowledge to run the ball a million times against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game, the 49ers would likely have lost the game against Aaron Rodgers.

Put simply, Shanahan elevates the San Francisco 49ers.

#5 - Trey Lance

The 49ers are guaranteeing they will have a good backup quarterback for the 2021 season. There are no better backups in sports than someone who might be good enough to take the starting job from the incumbent. Trey Lance has playoff experience from his time in the FCS if he is needed in the playoffs as well.

His best season in college saw him throw for 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. If nothing else, it will keep the 49ers interesting if/when the starting quarterback cannot get the job done.

San Francisco 49ers weaknesses

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo's health problems

Jimmy Garoppolo's Achilles heel is his ability to stay healthy. In his three full seasons with the 49ers, he has only played a full season once. Injuries have struck so often that the 49ers had no choice but to get another quarterback as insurance for if and when he suffers another injury.

#2 - Tough division

The NFC West is one of the most hostile places to compete in.

The Seattle Seahawks have made the playoffs every season since 2012 with the exception of 2017. The Los Angeles Rams were in a Super Bowl in 2018 and have been in the playoffs in three of the last four years.

Put simply, the San Francisco 49ers are in for a tough season. It does not mean the 49ers cannot pull off a division title, but in order to do so, they will need to thread the needle.

#3 - Wide receiver

Brandon Aiyuk is a bright spot in San Francisco's wide receiver room. However, behind him, the San Francisco 49ers have an incomplete roster.

If an opposing defense double-teams Brandon Aiyuk, there are no wide receivers who can reliably get open. In that case, Garoppolo or Lance will pretty much hone in on George Kittle, which makes the offense more predictable.

#4 - Kittle coming off an injury

Last season, Kittle suffered two injuries. According to Sports Injury Predictor, one was a sprained left knee and the other was a fracture in his foot that sent him to the injured reserve. He should be able to bounce back healthy and ready to rumble in 2021, but there are no guarantees that the loss of momentum will not carry into 2021.

George Kittle

#5 - Jason Verrett as top cornerback

Jason Verrett has plenty of upside. Last season, he had two interceptions and earned a 77.6 PFF grade. However, his record was considerably spotty before last season.

From 2016 until 2019, Verrett played six games in all. His injury history reads like an extensive rap sheet. Going into 2021, the odds are that Verrett will struggle to play all 16 games this season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha