Fantasy Football: 10 sleepers to target in the 2021 NFL season

When drafting for fantasy football, picking up sleeper picks is a great way to get an edge on your fellow competitors. Sometimes it can be a gamble to select a fantasy player who may not have had the best productivity in the previous season. But at times, that can reap rich dividends.

On that note, let's have a look at ten such sleeper picks to target in 2021 Fantasy Football:

#1 Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk saw more playing time than what was originally envisaged, as the 49ers were plagued by injuries in 2020. Aiyuk (14) had the 18th-most red zone targets among wide receivers.

He also had 60 receptions for 748 yards and five touchdowns. With Jimmy Garoppolo most likely to start the season at quarterback, Aiyuk should have even more opportunities, making him a good option even at the flex fantasy football position.

#2 Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams was drafted in this year's draft but could make much of an impact. This year, the Denver Broncos lost Phillip Lindsay in free agency and will need an additional back behind Melvin Gordon.

Williams would be a great bye-week running back or substitution in case of injury in your fantasy football lineup.

#3 Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints

The Saints parted ways with both Jared Cook and Emmanuel Sanders this off-season.

Adam Trautman could be seen as a top receiver in the Saints' passing game. Fantasy football owners should see Trautman as the third receiver in some leagues or as a flex.

As a backup option in 2020, Trautman had 15 receptions for 171 receiving yards and one touchdown. Without Cook or Sanders, Trautman should build on those numbers this year.

#4 Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz might end up being an underrated option at quarterback in fantasy football in 2021. Wentz will now have a change of scenery due to his trade from Philadelphia to Indianapolis, where he will be reunited with his former offensive coordinator, Frank Reich.

The Colts have stacked their offensive line through the draft the last few seasons, giving Wentz protection he didn't have with the Eagles. Wentz will also have solid running backs in Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack. The Colts receivers are led by veteran TY Hilton.

#5 Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers' playing time increased towards the end of the 2021 season. Akers averaged 4.3 yards per carry in that period, with his most attempts (29) coming in week 14.

Sean McVay could use Cam Akers as a valuable asset, with Matthew Stafford now in at quarterback. Fantasy football owners should consider taking Akers as a mid-round selection.

#6 Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

Robby Anderson ranked 19th for fantasy football points among all wide receivers in 2020. He has a lot of potential in the red zone and also as a playmaker. The only downside to drafting Robby Anderson would be that Sam Darnold is now his quarterback and hasn't been inconsistent.

#7 Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fantasy football owners may remember Diontae Johnson's drop issues in 2020. But he was Ben Roethlisberger's #1 target last season with 144.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool seeing most of the coverage, Johnson should be an easy target, who sees a lot of productivity.

#8 Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins had a successful rookie season, with 908 yards and six touchdowns in a stacked AFC North. With Joe Burrow back from a knee injury and the Bengals slowly fixing their offensive line, Higgins should continue to be a good fantasy football start.

#9 Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan was once an early first-round fantasy football draft selection. In the last few seasons, though, he has struggled with consistency. Now with the Falcons adding a tall tight end like Kyle Pitts, who is a natural playmaker and Calvin Ridley, Ryan should get back on track. He may not a start every week, but he would be a solid matchup.

#10 Laviska Shenault, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Laviska Shenault may not be a name that many fantasy football owners are familiar with, making him even more of a sleeper pick.

Shenault caught 600 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie campaign last year. And that was with a quarterback carousel that was happening in Jacksonville. Now with Trevor Lawrence as the starter, Shenault should see a solid amount of playing time.

