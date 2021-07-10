5 strengths and weaknesses for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2021-22 season

The Miami Dolphins went from 5-11 in 2019 to 10-6 in 2020, a remarkable turnaround for Brian Flores and his team. With Tua Tagovailoa the definite QB 1 this season, the Dolphins tried to place a lot focus on his supporting cast to ensure he has a successful second season and avoids a sophomore slump.

But, as with every NFL team, for every solid part of the roster, there's always a weak link that needs work.

5 strengths for the Miami Dolphins

#1 Drafting Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins made a solid move in drafting Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the first round. As Tagovailoa's former teammate, Waddle brings a sense of familiarity and confidence that's going to work in Miami's favor.

Waddle also brings a spark to the offense, and though there are a lot of options, Waddle could easily find himself as the number one target.

CBS predicts Jaylen Waddle to be the Miami Dolphins’ MVP this season: https://t.co/T0zsG8XvdS — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) July 6, 2021

#2 Head Coach Brian Flores' leadership

Since becoming the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, Brian Flores has shown his ability to coach a young team and make them contenders. Having coached under Bill Belichick for 15 years, Flores has learned what makes a good leader. He turned a 5-11 team in his first season into a 10-6 team that just missed the playoffs.

#3 Young offensive line

The Miami Dolphins' offensive line, as with the rest of the roster, is young. In 2020, the offensive line had Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt all fairing well early in their NFL careers. The Dolphins will also be in great shape moving forward as they have an offensive line that can be mobile and protect their young quarterback.

#4 Signing QB Jacoby Brissett

After the departure of NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal. At just 28, Brissett finds himself a veteran in Miami's quarterback room.

Last season with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacoby Brissett was the backup to Phillip Rivers in his first and only season with the team. The Colts still used Brissett in quite a few offensive packages, which included rushing for three touchdowns.

Brissett not only provides that extra bit of insurance at quarterback, but he can also help the running game in the end zone.

#5 Taking a chance with Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips could be a diamond in the rough. The former Miami Hurricanes edge rusher previously retired from football after a serious accident. He then transferred to the University of Miami to study music and ultimately play football.

As a Second-Team All-American and Second-Team All-Pro in 2020, his play is wild, but he could also give the Dolphins defense the push they need.

5 weaknesses for the Miami Dolphins

#1 Too many tight ends

The Miami Dolphins utilized Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe quite well in 2020. Gesicki had a career-high 703 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. Smythe also had a career-high season with 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns while also doing his fair share of blocking.

Despite these numbers, the Miami Dolphins used their third-round selection to draft tight end Hunter Long out of Boston College. Miami also signed tight end Adam Shaheen to a contract extension last fall that has him locked in for two more years.

Four tight ends on the depth chart who are all capable of being TE1 is a bit too much. With Gesicki entering the final year of his rookie contract, Miami may have to move to one of their tight ends.

Miami Dolphins better not mess around with Mike (via @MattLombardoNFL) https://t.co/VyncQsK4Wk — Victory Bell Rings (@VictoryBellRing) July 7, 2021

#2 Weak pass rush

The Miami Dolphins continue to lack the necessary depth in the pass rush. Drafting Jaelan Phillips could help with that if he progresses into the NFL player the Dolphins hope he will. Besides Phillips, the Dolphins haven't done much to address the issues they had in the pass rush in 2020.

#3 Lack of depth at running back

The Miami Dolphins lack depth and overall experience at tail back. Myles Gaskins is the starting running back but is worked into the offense just as much as a receiver than a back. Gaskins had 584 rushing yards compared to 388 receiving yards in 2020.

Being versatile is a huge advantage but being in such a pass-heavy offense with little to no run game will not be beneficial to Tua Tagovailoa in his second pro season.

#4 The Xavien Howard situation

When Xavien Howard signed a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, he was the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. Entering the 2021 season, Howard is expected to make $14 million but his teammate, Byron Jones, is expected to make over $16 million. Howard has had more production than Jones, which is why he feels he should be paid handsomely.

Howard hasn't participated in any offseason workouts with the team and his status is unclear in regards to training camp.The Dolphins secondary needs Howard's talent at corner, considering he's one of the best in the business.

#5 Special teams woes

The Miami Dolphins' special teams are average at best. The Dolphins signed Michael Palardy, who missed the 2020 season because of a knee injury. Palardy spent some time with the Panthers previously. Kicker Jason Sanders is a standout on special teams, however, and the Dolphins locked him into a long-term deal after he hit career numbers last season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha