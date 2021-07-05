5 NFL players who could hold out of 2021 training camp in hopes of a new contract 

As NFL training camp approaches, it's becoming clearer which NFL players may not report for camp. The main bone of contention in missing training camp is usually contract negotiations, but in a season with a much smaller salary cap, there is little wiggle room for teams to make a new deal happen on a player's terms.

Here are five players who could hold out of training camp to bag a better deal.

5 players who could hold out of 2021 NFL training camp

#1 Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

It's not every day that the reigning NFL MVP is at the top of the holdout list. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been absent from all offseason activities and has been seen traveling with his fiancee instead. The superstar QB has been pretty vocal about wanting out of Green Bay.

In this scenario, though, it's not a new contract that's up for debate. Rodgers has stated that it's not about the money but rather the Packers front office that has him disgruntled.

Rodgers has already missed out on the $500,000 he was owed as an offseason workout bonus. If Rodgers does hold out of training camp, he may eventually force the Packers' hand and get the trade he so desires.

Aaron Rodgers' holdout 'not fair' to Packers teammates, NFL analyst says (via @DanCanova)https://t.co/lftgv0rPbV — Ryan Gaydos (@Gaydos_) July 1, 2021

#2 Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed cornerback Xavien Howard to a five-year deal worth $76.5 million in May 2019, making him the highest paid corner in the NFL. Howard is expected to make $14 million this season while fellow Dolphins teammate Byron Jones is expected to make over $16 million.

Howard has taken umbrage at the fact that even though his numbers and production are higher than Jones', he is making less in 2021 salary. Howard has not participated in any offseason activities and is expected to hold out of training camp until the Dolphins restructure his contract and give him the necessary raise in salary.

#3 Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

Stephon Gilmore is due $7 million in the upcoming NFL season. As the 2019 NFL DPOY, Gilmore believes he deserves more than that heading into the final year of his current contract. There have been rumors that the New England Patriots would consider trading him and at least getting something in return instead of just losing a roster spot to a hold-out.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore did not attend mandatory minicamp in June.



Here, he references a chart of the highest-paid DBs in the NFL (based on average annual value) in which he doesn’t crack the top 10. pic.twitter.com/Lqm7DHm0Xk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 29, 2021

Gilmore is yet to report to any offseason activities, and although there have been some reported contract talks, it seems that Gilmore is still considering a hold-out.

#4 Chandler Jones, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

Chandler Jones is in the final year of his contract but wants an extension from the Arizona Cardinals, especially after the signing of J.J. Watt. Jones had lingering issues with injuries in 2020, which has made Arizona hesistant to make a large offer.

#5 Jamal Adams, S, Seattle Seahawks

Jamal Adams is expected to make $9.9 million in 2021 and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Adams is looking for a long-term deal with the Seahawks and wants to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL. In order to do that, the Seahawks would have to pay Adams at least $16 million, possibly going up to $20 million a year.

