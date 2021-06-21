NFL trade rumors: 3 realistic landing spots for Xavien Howard

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is not a happy camper heading into the 2021 NFL season. In search of a new contract, Howard decided not to show up for the Dolphins' recent minicamp and is threatening to continue his holdout through training camp.

The soon-to-be-28-year-old only signed a new deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, a deal that made him the highest paid cornerback in the league at the time. Since then, the Fins have signed cornerback Byron Jones to a larger contract that appears to have irked their other star secondary player.

Last season, Howard was a standout, leading the NFL for the second time in interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career last year.

Which teams make sense for Xavien Howard?

Here's a look at three realistic landing spots for the Pro Bowl cornerback if he can’t come to an agreement with the Miami Dolphins.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

“America’s Team” could be the perfect landing spot for Xavien Howard this season. Dallas could use a veteran cornerback to lead their secondary, and Howard would immediately upgrade their depth chart at CB.

The issue here is that the Cowboys don’t have a lot of room under the salary cap to sign Xavien Howard. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t getting any younger and could move heaven and earth to improve his team this offseason.

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

One team rumored to be interested in Xavien Howard is the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have been active this offseason in free agency, bringing in high-profile players like J.J. Watt and A.J. Green.

There has been a lot of online chatter about a straight-up swap between Dolphins cornerback Howard and Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones. Miami head coach Brian Flores has a relationship with Jones dating back to New England and he would improve the Fins' pass rush.

#3 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season. The addition of Xavien Howard would be a massive upgrade to their defense.

It’s a strange time in Houston at the moment with the ongoing Deshaun Watson drama and the franchise going through a rebuilding process. The Texans can’t offer any number one draft picks due to previous trades, but they may be able to offer multiple late-round picks and players to the Dolphins.

The big issue with this trade is whether Xavien Howard would want to play for a struggling Texans franchise. It's unlikely, but a massive contract could tip the scales.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha