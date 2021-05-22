Top 5 backup quarterbacks in the NFL in 2021

There's seemingly an infinite number of rankings for the top quarterbacks every year, but what happens when they go down with injuries? Is the guy behind them reliable? Can he win a game or more if needed?

The role of a backup quarterback is not limited to only being the man to step in if something were to happen to the starter. Backup quarterbacks lead the second unit in training and are key to the preparation of the starters. Each team employs at least two backup quarterbacks, but which team in the NFL has the best #2?

Here are the top five backup quarterbacks who can step in and carry their team.

The best backup quarterbacks in the NFL

This list will not include rookie quarterbacks since most are only backups due to their inexperience and will likely take over the starting role once they are ready.

#1 - Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills

While Mitchell Trubisky doesn't have the arm of Josh Allen, he is just as shifty with his feet.

He went 6-3 as a starter in 2020 and has playoff experience. Trubisky cannot lead a team, but he can definitely take over and run the offense for a game or two if needed.

Zach Wilson becomes first QB to be selected 2nd overall since Mitchell Trubisky. pic.twitter.com/35P1IX2Aoo — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) April 30, 2021

#2 - Case Keenum, Cleveland Browns

Remember when Case Keenum took over for Sam Bradford and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC Championship game?

Granted, it took a hail mary conversion to get past the New Orleans Saints, but he did deliver consistently that season for the Minnesota Vikings. Now on the Cleveland Browns, he could take over for Baker Mayfield if needed and keep the team afloat.

#3 - Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins

Jacoby Brissett's days as a starter are over. But he has more experience as a starting quarterback than most backups and can coast to a few wins with the right team.

In 2019, his final year as a starter, Brissett threw for 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. If Tua Tagovailoa struggles to get going next season, expect coach Brian Flores to let Brissett run the offense.

Here’s a comparison in average depth of target (aDOT) for #Colts starting QBs since 2019:



Jacoby Brissett (2019) = 7.9

Philip Rivers (2020) = 7.2

Carson Wentz (2020) = 8.8 👀



Indy is about to have a fun, vertical passing offense return for the first time since Andrew Luck. pic.twitter.com/tqyjXqnxKZ — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) May 19, 2021

#4 - Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas Raiders

Marcus Mariota couldn't be the savior of the Tennessee Titans like many expected, but he is the perfect reliever for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Granted, his arm won't be able to help the team if Derek Carr goes down to an injury, but his legs and size are still very effective and could keep the offense alive for a few games.

Marcus Mariota

#5 - John Wolford, Los Angeles Rams

John Wolford tore it up in the AAF and proved last season that he can be serviceable in the NFL as well.

In his short time on the field, he was able to move the ball downfield with ease. He's won his only full game with the Rams and earned a backup quarterback spot for the 2021 season.