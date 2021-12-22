NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Where does every AFC team stand?

Santa Claus isn't the only one-on-one heck of a streak as Christmas looms: the Miami Dolphins have reentered the AFC playoff picture with wins in each of their past six games.

Miami is part of an AFC logjam that has kept the standings precariously close as the final stages of the season loom: the top 13 teams, all of whom are eligible for the seven unclinched AFC playoff spots, reside within three games of each other as a matching trio lingers on each team's regular season schedule.

Who reigns supreme amidst the logjam? SK investigates...

Which AFC teams are destined for a Merry Christmas?

#16 - Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12)

Previous Rank: 16th

Last Week: 30-16 L vs. Houston

Top Performer: RB James Robinson (88 total yards, 1 rushing TD)

Next Week: Sunday @ NY Jets (1 pm ET, CBS)

It was tempting to move the Jaguars out of the AFC cellar after they rid themselves of Urban Meyer, but a listless performance against the equally woebegone Texans made it look like the embattled coach never left.

#15 - Houston Texans (3-11)

Previous Rank: 15th

Last Week: 30-16 W @ Jacksonville

Top Performer: WR Brandin Cooks (7 rec. 102 yards, 1 TD)

Next Week: Sunday vs LA Chargers (1 pm ET, CBS)

The Texans ended one of the AFC's more dubious streaks on Sunday when Tremon Smith scored on a 98-yard kickoff return, Houston's first such score since 2009.

Brandin Echols' first NFL interception was taken back for a score (Photo: Getty)

#14 - New York Jets (3-11)

Previous Rank: 14th

Last Week: 31-24 L @ Miami

Top Performer: CB Brandin Echols (4 tackles, 1 INT TD)

Next Week: Sunday vs. Jacksonville (1 pm ET, CBS)

One can easily chalk up Sunday's AFC East divisional defeat in South Beach as another sign that Zach Wilson might not be the franchise man, but with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Mekhi Becton and more missing significant time, what more can he do?

#13 - Denver Broncos (7-7)

Previous Rank: 11th

Last Week: 15-10 L vs. Cincinnati

Top Performer: S Justin Simmons (4 tackles, 2 sacks)

Next Week: Sunday @ Las Vegas (4:25 pm ET, CBS)

Denver's late playoff push was derailed by Teddy Bridgewater's scary injury on Sunday, as the defense did its job by allowing the Bengals under 250 yards for the second time this season. It was an effort highlighted by a single three-yard reception for Ja'Marr Chase.

Nick Chubb took on the Browns' offensive burden in their nationally televised AFC tilt with the Raiders (Photo: Getty)

#12 - Cleveland Browns (7-7)

Previous Rank: 9th

Last Week: 16-14 L vs. Las Vegas

Top Performer: RB Nick Chubb (23 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD)

Next Week: Saturday @ Green Bay (4:30 pm ET, Fox/NFL Network)

True to their star-crossed nature, the Browns, further cursed by a short Christmas-induced turnaround, fell just short of an improbable COVID-countered comeback victory brought about by their third-string quarterback. The Browns found themselves lacking thanks to a final second field goal and the season-long loss of defensive contributor Takk McKinley.

#11 - Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

Previous Rank: 13th

Last Week: 16-14 W @ Cleveland

Top Performer: K Daniel Carlson (3-for-3 FG, long 48, 10 total points)

Next Week: Sunday vs. Denver (4:25 pm ET, CBS)

The fact the Raiders needed more Daniel Carlson heroics to pull off a victory against the undermanned Browns can't be a good sign for their playoff hopes, especially with matchups against three fellow wild card contenders looming.

Formerly of the University of Miami, Duke Johnson (in blue) came big for Miami in their AFC East matchup with the Jets on Sunday (Photo: Getty)

#10 - Miami Dolphins (7-7)

Previous Rank: 10th

Last Week: 31-24 W vs. NY Jets

Top Performer: RB Duke Johnson (127 total yards, 2 rushing TDs)

Next Week: Monday @ New Orleans (8:15 pm ET, ESPN)

The AFC tiebreakers and that unmentionable start give off an aura of "too little, too late" for the hapless Dolphins, but enough can't be said about the emergence of Johnson, the former Hurricane that came through with a triple-digit yardage game and two scores against the Jets.

#9 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)

Previous Rank: 12th

Last Week: 19-13 W vs. Tennessee

Top Performer: LB Joe Schobert (7 tackles, 1 INT)

Next Week: Sunday @ Kansas City (4:25 pm ET, CBS)

The Steelers might as well be the AFC's zombies, as they've emerged from the dead after taking several beatings. Their most recent resurrection came through a dominant defensive effort after they successfully defended their midfield emblem from the stomp-happy Titans.

