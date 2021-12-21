The NFL playoffs are fast approaching, with just three weeks left in the regular season. In Week 15, we saw teams atop the NFL lose like the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

But we've seen teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers continue their winning ways.

The NFL has never experienced this much parody before. The number of teams still in the playoff mix is at an all-time high.

As we approach Week 16, every game matters and we will have a playoff atmosphere. Here's an overarching view of the playoff race entering Week 16.

Which teams have clinched a spot in the 2021 NFL playoffs so far?

The only team that's clinched a playoff birth as of Tuesday is the Packers. The Packers improved their record to 11-3 with their Week 15 victory.

Aaron Rodgers has played his best three games of the season after suffering a toe injury.

The Packers are winners of the NFC North for three straight seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. A.J. Dillon has provided the Packers with another dynamic option in the offense.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari will also be back as the Packers prepare for the NFL playoffs.

What's been most impressive about the Packers is that their defense has been a solid unit without defensive stars Za'Darious Smith and Jaire Alexander.

The Baltimore Ravens exposed some of their weaknesses in Week 15 but overall, they've been passable.

The Packers have their spot in the NFL playoffs secured. But some teams need a win or their competition to lose to secure their respective spots in the NFL playoffs.

NFL teams close to securing a playoff birth

The Dallas Cowboys can still clinch a playoff birth in Week 15, although that's more unlikely than likely. The Cowboys are 10-4 but need the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team to tie Tuesday to clinch the NFC East.

Bryan Knowles @BryKno The #Cowboys could still win the NFC East this week with a tie between the #Eagles and #FootballTeam , but that's very unlikely. So here are the 128 scenarios left in the NFC East, ignoring ties. Note the DAL/PHI winners are scenarios where it comes down to strength of victory. The #Cowboys could still win the NFC East this week with a tie between the #Eagles and #FootballTeam, but that's very unlikely. So here are the 128 scenarios left in the NFC East, ignoring ties. Note the DAL/PHI winners are scenarios where it comes down to strength of victory. https://t.co/dswbwapHjZ

While the Cowboys wait until next week, most likely, the Chiefs are a team that controls their destiny. The Chiefs are in first place in the AFC West but can't clinch a playoff birth in Week 16.

The Los Angeles Chargers are right behind them, so the Chiefs are still under pressure to win weekly.

Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are close to securing a spot in the NFL playoffs. The Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 was a blow to their pride.

But all they need is one win in the final three weeks or a Saints loss in the final three weeks to win the NFC South.

The NFL playoffs will be finalized over the next 21 days. The competition is stiff, and the last three weeks are shaping up to be incredibly memorable moments.

