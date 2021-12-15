5 Super Bowl contenders after Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

We are slowly and surely coming to a stage where we can take educated guesses about who the Super Bowl contenders are and who is merely there to make up the numbers. Week 14 did not see much change in who can still be considered Super Bowl contenders from last week, except the Arizona Cardinals, who lost their number one ranking in the NFC.

The Cardinals have now lost three games this season, two of them to the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, two other Super Bowl aspirants, which caused us to doubt their staying power and saw them fall out of the Super Bowl contenders category.

We look at the top 5 Super Bowl contenders, who by virtue of their overall record and their form going into Week 15 can be justifiably called favorites for the crown.

Super Bowl contenders in the NFC

#1 - Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The new top seeds in the NFC, and best team in the NFL right now, are justifiably one of the top Super Bowl contenders. They have been in fine form throughout the season, showing remarkable consistency to reach a 10-3 record.

The best thing going for the Green Bay Packers is that so far their defense has been carrying the load with the offense muted. But in the game against the Chicago Bears, the offense, and especially Aaron Rodgers, showed signs of getting back to their best. They put up some 45 points against the Chicago Bears, coming up big in Week 14.

Good Morning Football @gmfb Aaron Rodgers is in the zone right now. He's thrown for more than 1,000 yards and the @Packers are averaging 37.5 points per game over their last 3 games. 9 toes, 8 toes, 7 toes, whatever- @aaronrodgers12 and that offense are dialed in and that's not great for the NFC. @Pschrags Aaron Rodgers is in the zone right now. He's thrown for more than 1,000 yards and the @Packers are averaging 37.5 points per game over their last 3 games. 9 toes, 8 toes, 7 toes, whatever- @aaronrodgers12 and that offense are dialed in and that's not great for the NFC. @Pschrags https://t.co/ZShCsHXiJ0

But one area of concern for the Green Bay Packers has to be their special teams, which had a bad day. They gave up a touchdown on a punt return and nearly let in two more touchdowns that were saved by penalty calls. If they legitimately wish to remain in the Super Bowl contenders conversation, that is one area they need to improve on.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers marched on in serene fashion in Week 14 as they engineered another win to join the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals with a 10-3 record. Tom Brady is having another MVP caliber season and their next few games are the weakest anyone has to face in the league.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The Bucs are tied for the best record (10-3) in the NFL.



And they have the easiest strength of schedule remaining (.365 opp. win pct)



vs Saints

@ Panthers

@ Jets

vs Panthers The Bucs are tied for the best record (10-3) in the NFL.And they have the easiest strength of schedule remaining (.365 opp. win pct)vs Saints@ Panthers@ Jetsvs Panthers https://t.co/hrNYJsaepu

They have won their last four games, which is the best run in the NFC right now. And looking at their future matchups, it seems very likely that they will sweep all comers in the coming weeks. Right now, there is a good chance that such a schedule will eventually help them pip the Packers to the NFC top seed and put them in an even more favorable position to be considered Super Bowl contenders.

