All Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions: Weapons, attachments, and more

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jan 18, 2025 08:25 GMT
Two Operators in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play
Exploring all Black Ops 6 Ranked Play Restrictions (Image via Activision)

Like the previous entries, Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions prevent players from using certain weapons, attachments, and items in their loadouts to ensure a more level playing field. The mode is highly competitive and follows the official CDL guidelines to ensure integrity. This is done to ensure that winners are decided solely based on their skills and not their equipment set, which might fare well in a casual setting and not in a competitive environment.

Read on to learn all about the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions.

What are all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions?

We'll look at all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions in sections. First the weapons, then attachments, and finally, loadout restrictions that include Perks, Field Upgrades, and more.

Weapon restrictions in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

The primary weapon classes such as Assault Rifles, and SMGs, are not subject to many restrictions. However, the same cannot be said for other weapon categories such as Sniper Rifles, Marksman Rifles, or Shotguns. Here are all the restrictions:

Weapon CategoryDetails
Assault RiflesModel L, Krig, XM4, AS VAL
SMGsSaug, Tanto .22
Pistols9MM PM, Grekhova, GS45
Sniper RiflesAll (All modes)
Marksman RiflesAll
Shotguns All
Launchers All
Special Weapons All

Attachment restrictions in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

When it comes to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions for attachments, they can be a little strict. For instance, players aren't allowed to use Suppressors in Ranked Play. Here's what you should know:

Attachment CategoryDetails
Optics AttachmentsThermal Optics: All
Night Vision Optics: All
Pistols Only: Kepler Pistol Scope
Muzzle AttachmentsSuppressors: All
Barrel AttachmentsSuppressed Barrels: All
Headshot Multiplier Barrels: All
Underbarrel AttachmentsUnderbarrel Launchers: All
Magazine AttachmentsAll (For Assault Rifles and SMGs)
Laser Attachments Lasers: All
Fire Mod Attachments Rapid Fire: All
FMJ Rounds: All
Snipers Only Sniper Attachments: All

Loadout restrictions in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

In this section, we'll look at all the loadout restrictions in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play which consists of Equipment, Field Upgrades, Scorestreaks, Wildcards, and Perks in the game. Here are all the essential details:

Loadout CategoryDetails
EquipmentLethal: Impact Grenade, C4, Molotov, Blast Trap, Drill Charge, Combat Axe, Thermo Grenades

Tactical: Spy Cam, Stim Shot, Prox Alarm, Decoy, Shock Charge, Smoke
Field UpgradesSpring Mine, Scrambler, Signal Lure, War Cry, Tac Insert, Acoustic Amp, Morphine Injector, Neurogas, Sleeper Agent
Scorestreaks Scout Pulse, Sam Turret, UAV, CUAV, Archangel Launcher, Care Package, Napalm Strike, LDBR, Sentry Turret, Watchdog Helo, AGR Mark 1, Interceptors, Strategic Bomber, HARP, Chopper Gunner, Dreadnaught, Nuke, and Hand Cannon, RC-XD (Restricted only in Hardpoint and Control)
Perks Combat Specialties: All

Enforcer: Assassin, Bruiser, Bankroll

Recon: Scavenger, Ghost, Engineer, Tracker, Forward Intel, Vigilance, Cold-Blooded

Strategist: Dispatcher, Shadow, Guardian, and Gearhead
WildcardsTactical Expert, Overkill, Danger Close, and Prepper

That covers all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions. Do note that these are implemented not to handicap the player but to ensure the match is fair for all participants. All these restrictions solely serve the purpose of making the Ranked Play mode fun and competitive.

Edited by Angad Sharma
