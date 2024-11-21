All Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions: Weapons, attachments, and more

Like the previous entries, Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions prevent players from using certain weapons, attachments, and items in their loadouts to ensure a more level playing field. The mode is highly competitive and follows the official CDL guidelines to ensure integrity. This is done to ensure that winners are decided solely based on their skills and not their equipment set, which might fare well in a casual setting and not in a competitive environment.
Read on to learn all about the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions.
What are all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions?
We'll look at all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions in sections. First the weapons, then attachments, and finally, loadout restrictions that include Perks, Field Upgrades, and more.
Weapon restrictions in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play
The primary weapon classes such as Assault Rifles, and SMGs, are not subject to many restrictions. However, the same cannot be said for other weapon categories such as Sniper Rifles, Marksman Rifles, or Shotguns. Here are all the restrictions:
Attachment restrictions in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play
When it comes to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions for attachments, they can be a little strict. For instance, players aren't allowed to use Suppressors in Ranked Play. Here's what you should know:
Loadout restrictions in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play
In this section, we'll look at all the loadout restrictions in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play which consists of Equipment, Field Upgrades, Scorestreaks, Wildcards, and Perks in the game. Here are all the essential details:
That covers all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play restrictions. Do note that these are implemented not to handicap the player but to ensure the match is fair for all participants. All these restrictions solely serve the purpose of making the Ranked Play mode fun and competitive.
