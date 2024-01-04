All leaked rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Vortex event and how to get them

Anticipation is building in the Call of Duty community as fans have begun taking part in the ongoing Vortex Limited-Time Mode (LTM) in Modern Warfare 3, which kicked off on January 3, 2024. As the final event before the Season 1 reloaded update, the mode promises an array of exciting rewards and gameplay experiences.

In this article, we'll delve into all the leaked rewards and provide insights on how to secure them.

How to obtain all leaked rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Vortex event

Scheduled to commence immediately after the conclusion of the holiday event on January 3, 2024, the Vortex event is set to run until January 17, 2024. This strategic scheduling creates a thrilling back-to-back event scenario, offering players continuous engagement.

Map updates

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the Vortex event is the revamping of three iconic maps: Tetanus, Satan's Quarry, and Sporeyard. These maps showcase a remarkable transformation from their original counterparts, featuring dynamic elements like flames, neon lights, and fungal infestations, offering a fresh and immersive experience for players.

At the heart of the Vortex event lies a new Limited-Time Mode called Vortex. This free-for-all mode introduces a unique twist: one player starts with a powerful Ray Gun, gaining a significant advantage.

Surviving longer allows players to retain the Ray Gun, creating intense gameplay dynamics. The mode is set to have its dedicated playlist, adding an extra layer of excitement for participants.

Leaked rewards

According to leaked information, the Vortex event in Modern Warfare 3 is poised to outshine its predecessor, the holiday event, in terms of rewards. Players can expect a staggering 15 different rewards, surpassing the seven available in the holiday update. Among these rewards are the standard offerings like double XP tokens, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP tokens.

The best reward achievable for players participating in the Vortex event is the Magma animated camo. This visually striking and thematic camo adds a touch of fiery intensity to weapons, aligning perfectly with the event's apocalyptic theme.

Additionally, the Vortex event introduces the Horsemen Ultra Skin Bundle, featuring an animated operator skin, a weapon blueprint (Demonic Call), and other cosmetic items. This bundle, designed for the Bass B, includes a tracer effect, providing a unique visual experience for players.

In addition to the animated camo and the Horsemen Ultra Skin Bundle, players can expect emblem rewards, calling cards, weapon charms, large decals, and loading screens, contributing to a diverse range of collectibles.

As the Vortex event in Modern Warfare 3 starts, the leaked information paints a picture of an event that surpasses expectations. With revamped maps, an intriguing Limited-Time Mode, and a plethora of rewards, the Vortex event promises an engaging experience for players eager to dive into the chaos.

Stay tuned for more Call of Duty updates and gear up for an action-packed start to the new year in Modern Warfare 3.