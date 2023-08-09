Best mouse and keyboard settings for Warzone 2 Season 5: Sensitivity, movement behavior, and more

Tuning one's mouse and keyboard settings is quite important in shooter titles like Warzone 2. With the Season 5 update live, it is the perfect time to start tweaking your settings and keeping up with the changes. Fights will rarely be fair in the battle royale title. Moreover, due to the open nature of the maps, you will be engaging in combat at different ranges and situations.

In such scenarios, you must ensure your hardware settings aren't holding you back. Since it is through the mouse and keyboard that you will interact with the game, fine-tuning them becomes important. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best mouse and keyboard settings for Warzone 2 to aid you in performing your best.

What are the best mouse and keyboard settings to use in Season 5 of Warzone 2?

Guide to the best mouse and keyboard settings in Warzone 2 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

Since the Season 5 update for Warzone 2 didn't bring in massive changes to the mouse and keyboard values, you will need to tweak only a few in-game settings to set yourself up for victory. For the purpose of this guide, we'll be dividing this article into two sections.

The first section will cover the appropriate mouse values that you should be using. In the second section, you'll learn about the best settings for your keyboard, which will help you improve your movement and increase your chances of survival. That said, the following are the best mouse and keyboard settings to use in the battle royale game as of Season 5:

Mouse

Best mouse settings to use in Warzone 2 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

Before getting started with the best mouse settings in Warzone 2, you are advised to change your polling rate to 1000Hz. Next, turn off your 'Enhance Pointer Precision' in the Windows Mouse settings. Once the above is sorted, use the following values in-game:

Mouse Sensitivity: Pick a sensitivity value that suits you. It is recommended to start at 8 with an 800 dpi)

Pick a sensitivity value that suits you. It is recommended to start at 8 with an 800 dpi) ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

ADS Sens. Multiplier (Focus): 1.0

1.0 ADS Sensitivity Type: Relative (If you are coming from the original Warzone, stick to Relative MW)

Relative (If you are coming from the original Warzone, stick to Relative MW) Monitor Distance Coefficient: 1.78 (for 16:9 aspect ratio. Divide the horizontal resolution by vertical resolution to find your coefficient value)

1.78 (for 16:9 aspect ratio. Divide the horizontal resolution by vertical resolution to find your coefficient value) Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off

Off Vertical Aim Axis: Standard (for all)

Mouse Calibration

Mouse Acceleration: 0

0 Mouse Filtering: 0

0 Mouse Smoothing: Off

Off Mouse Wheel Delay: 80

Once the mouse settings are set up, proceed to the section below and tweak your keyboard action behavior.

Keyboard

Best Keyboard settings to use in Warzone 2 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

For the keyboard, there are a lot of settings in Warzone 2 you can tweak to customize your experience. By default, most of these settings are set to deliver newcomers an easier time. But as you grasp the mechanics of the game, it is recommended to adjust them to give yourself more control over the actions of your Operator.

Keeping that in mind, the following settings are recommended:

Movement Behaviors

Crouch Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Prone Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Automatic Sprint: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Single Tap Sprint

Single Tap Sprint Close Backpack on Sprint: On

On Automatic Airborne Mantle: Off

Off Share Slide and Dive Inputs: Independent

Movement Advanced Settings

Walk Behavior: Hold

Hold Walk Speed: Slow

Slow Plunging Underwater: Plunge Freely

Plunge Freely Sprinting Door Bash: On

On Grounded Mantle: On

On Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Off Parachute Auto-Deploy: On

On Ledge Hang Mantle Behavior: Mantle Only

Mantle Only Change Camera Side Shared Input: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus

Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus Look Keys Sensitivity Horizontal: 1.00

1.00 Look Keys Sensitivity Vertical: 1.00

Combat Behaviors

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus

Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Interact Behavior: Press

Press Weapon Mount Activation: Weapon Mount [Toggle]

Weapon Mount [Toggle] Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One

Combat Advanced Settings

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

On Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: On

On Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

On Sprint Pause Reload: Off

Off Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Short

Short Quick C4 Detonation: Off

Off Manual Fire Behavior: Press

Press Killstreaks Reordering: Numerical Order

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Short Delay Free Look Activation: Always Enabled

Always Enabled Camera Initial Position: Behind Vehicle

Overlays Behaviors

Danger Ping Behavior: Double Tap

Double Tap Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Short

Short Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Moderate Wheel Menu Behavior: Hold

Mode Specific Overlays

Backpack Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Backpack Mouse Cursor: On

On Scoreboard Behavior: Hold

Hold Scoreboard Mouse Cursor: Off

Off Map Cursor: On

That covers the best mouse and keyboard settings to use in Warzone 2 Season 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, MW2, and Warzone 2 news.