Best SMG tier list in Warzone Season 2 

The SMG category in Call of Duty: Warzone serves as the forefront of close-range battles. The introduction of Season 2 has brought in game-balancing elements, with weapon balancing being one of the most crucial factors for attaining balanced gunplay experiences. With various nerfs and buffs, the close-range meta has shifted, causing certain SMG choices rising to dominate the current close battles.

This article aims to provide a carefully crafted SMG tier list, assisting players in selecting the best SMG for Warzone Season 2.

Tier list of all SMGs in Warzone Season 2

Our tier list will divide the weapons into four categories:

S tier : This specific tier includes the absolute meta weapons, dominating any close-range situation.

A tier : This tier includes powerful weapons capable of dominating with the right loadout.

B tier : This tier consists of average weapons with both limitations and benefits, viable with proper attachments.

C tier : This tier contains less favored weapons with various drawbacks, yet adaptable when required.

: This tier contains less favored weapons with various drawbacks, yet adaptable when required. D tier: This tier includes weapons lacking the performance required for Warzone's close-range encounters.

S tier

RAM-9 HRM-9 AMR9

A tier

Striker Striker 9 WSP-Swarm WSP-9 Rival-9

B Tier

Lachmann Sub Vaznev-9K VEL 45 ISO 9mm ISO 45 Fennec 45

C tier

BAS-P PDSW 528 Lachmann Shroud FSS Hurrican

D tier

Minibak MX9

Top 5 best SMGs in Warzone Season 2

5) Rival-9

The Rival-9 is a prominent SMG known for its high fire rate, controllable recoil, and excellent TTK (Time to Kill) rating, making it ideal for close-range encounters. It features a lower damage output but is well compensated by its fast firing rate. To maximize its effectiveness on the battlefield, proper attachments are essential.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

4) Striker 9

This SMG stands out as one of the best in the title, featuring high damage output, rapid firing rate, and minimal recoil. The SMG is versatile, catering to players of all skill levels, from beginners to veterans, due to its ease of use. Equipped with the right attachments, its performance is further enhanced.

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel

Striker Elite Long Barrel Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Round

9mm High Grain Round Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 round Drum

3) AMR9

The AMR9 features excellent movement speed and fire rate, both of which are essential attributes for close-range battles. It excels in both aggressive and strategic gameplay, capable of eliminating enemies within seconds when shots are accurately placed.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Stock: Dav15 Lught Tactical Stock

2) HRM-9

The HRM-9 is one of the top SMGs in the game, ideal for players who favor aggressive and fast-paced gunplay. With a high fire rate, minimal recoil, ease of control, and great time-to-kill (TTK), it secures the second position in the list.

Barrel: Princeps Long Barrel

Princeps Long Barrel Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm

XRK Sandstorm Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Magazine: 50-Round Drum

1) RAM 9

The RAM-9 is a new weapon that has been introduced with the launch of the Season 2 update. Designed for aggressive players seeking quick movement, it has secured a place at the top of the list of best close-range weapons. With its enhanced accuracy, high fire rate, exceptional Time To Kill (TTK) rating, and minimal recoil, it possesses all the required attributes to dominate close-quarter battles.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Retort 90 Grip Tape Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

This covers everything you need to know regarding the SMG tier list in Warzone Season 2.