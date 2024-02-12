Best SMG tier list in Warzone Season 2 

The SMG category in Call of Duty: Warzone serves as the forefront of close-range battles. The introduction of Season 2 has brought in game-balancing elements, with weapon balancing being one of the most crucial factors for attaining balanced gunplay experiences. With various nerfs and buffs, the close-range meta has shifted, causing certain SMG choices rising to dominate the current close battles.
This article aims to provide a carefully crafted SMG tier list, assisting players in selecting the best SMG for Warzone Season 2.
Tier list of all SMGs in Warzone Season 2
Our tier list will divide the weapons into four categories:
- S tier: This specific tier includes the absolute meta weapons, dominating any close-range situation.
- A tier: This tier includes powerful weapons capable of dominating with the right loadout.
- B tier: This tier consists of average weapons with both limitations and benefits, viable with proper attachments.
- C tier: This tier contains less favored weapons with various drawbacks, yet adaptable when required.
- D tier: This tier includes weapons lacking the performance required for Warzone's close-range encounters.
S tier
- RAM-9
- HRM-9
- AMR9
A tier
- Striker
- Striker 9
- WSP-Swarm
- WSP-9
- Rival-9
B Tier
- Lachmann Sub
- Vaznev-9K
- VEL 45
- ISO 9mm
- ISO 45
- Fennec 45
C tier
- BAS-P
- PDSW 528
- Lachmann Shroud
- FSS Hurrican
D tier
- Minibak
- MX9
Top 5 best SMGs in Warzone Season 2
5) Rival-9
The Rival-9 is a prominent SMG known for its high fire rate, controllable recoil, and excellent TTK (Time to Kill) rating, making it ideal for close-range encounters. It features a lower damage output but is well compensated by its fast firing rate. To maximize its effectiveness on the battlefield, proper attachments are essential.
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock
4) Striker 9
This SMG stands out as one of the best in the title, featuring high damage output, rapid firing rate, and minimal recoil. The SMG is versatile, catering to players of all skill levels, from beginners to veterans, due to its ease of use. Equipped with the right attachments, its performance is further enhanced.
- Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S
- Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Round
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Magazine: 50 round Drum
3) AMR9
The AMR9 features excellent movement speed and fire rate, both of which are essential attributes for close-range battles. It excels in both aggressive and strategic gameplay, capable of eliminating enemies within seconds when shots are accurately placed.
Recommended build
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S
- Optic: Nydar Model 2023
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
- Stock: Dav15 Lught Tactical Stock
2) HRM-9
The HRM-9 is one of the top SMGs in the game, ideal for players who favor aggressive and fast-paced gunplay. With a high fire rate, minimal recoil, ease of control, and great time-to-kill (TTK), it secures the second position in the list.
- Barrel: Princeps Long Barrel
- Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Stock: Folding Stock
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
1) RAM 9
The RAM-9 is a new weapon that has been introduced with the launch of the Season 2 update. Designed for aggressive players seeking quick movement, it has secured a place at the top of the list of best close-range weapons. With its enhanced accuracy, high fire rate, exceptional Time To Kill (TTK) rating, and minimal recoil, it possesses all the required attributes to dominate close-quarter battles.
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape
- Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad
This covers everything you need to know regarding the SMG tier list in Warzone Season 2.