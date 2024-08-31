Using the best XM4 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta can make your multiplayer journey a little easier in the ongoing early access beta for the upcoming game. While there are many effective weapons in Black Ops 6 beta, the XM4 can prove to be handy to gain an edge over opponents in crunch encounters. For this purpose, one can try out a solid meta loadout for the XM4.

Keep reading to know all the crucial details on how to get the best XM4 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 beta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best XM4 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 beta to dominate multiplayer matches

The XM4 is an average assault rifle in Black Ops 6 beta which is available to use by default when beginning the Multiplayer experience. While it's not as great as other guns in the beta, it can be enhanced drastically with a meta loadout that can turn this gun into a deadly killing machine. Here's the best XM4 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 beta that you can try out right now with the following attachments:

Optic: PrismaTech Reflex

PrismaTech Reflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: CHF Barrel

CHF Barrel Underbarrel: Precision Foregrip

Precision Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

You can turn the XM4 into a killing machine with the best meta loadout enabled by various attachments in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The PrismaTech Reflex attachment provides crucial visibility to spot enemies and aim with precision in order to score faster kills. In general, the maps in Black Ops 6 beta aren't huge and, thus, using this optic can increase your chances of spotting adversaries. This proves helpful given that Omnimovement makes the movement quicker and sometimes it's hard to detect the enemies with the iron sight on the XM4.

The Suppressor helps in making your movement somewhat stealthy to prevent enemies from noticing you.

The CHF Barrel also plays a crucial role as it makes enemies die slightly faster by adding a Headshot multiplier to the XM4.

Moving further, the Precision Foregrip helps in balancing your movement while making it steady in general. Especially, when using Omnimovement actions like diving or sliding in different directions.

Lastly, there's the Extended Mag 1 which is ideal to increase your ammo capacity. It simply enables you to take down more enemies at once without having to worry about running out of rounds.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for XM4 loadout

Building the best XM4 loadout is only half the task. To get the most out of it, you must equip the right set of Perks, Equipment, and Combat Specialty. They will not only provide you additional benefits in the game but also wield this XM4 loadout to the best of its potential.

Best Perks, Equipment, and Combat Specialty to use with the XM4 loadout (Image via Activision)

Here are all the Perks, Equipment, and Combat Specialty you should use with the loadout:

Perks:

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Perk 2: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Gung-Ho

The Flak Jacket reduces the incoming damage from explosives, keeping you safe from any grenades that might come your way while playing the objective. Dexterity reduces the weapon's motion while you jump, slide, or dive. Moreover, it will reduce the damage taken when you drop from a height. Double Time increases the duration of your Tactical Sprints, allowing you to run quicker for longer.

Finally, the Gung-Ho Perk reduces the movement speed penalty while reloading your weapon or using any Equipment. It also allows you to reload while on a Tactical Sprint.

Please note that to be able to equip four Perks, you must have the Perk Greed Wildcard unlocked. This special Wildcard, allows you to equip four cards and is unlocked at Level 19.

Equipment:

As for Equipment, you have three slots. Lethal, Tactical, and Field Upgrade. Lethal, as the name suggests, deals damage to your enemies and potentially eliminates them. Tactical Equipment will not deal any damage but will put your enemies at a strategic disadvantage or give you an advantage. The Field Upgrades are special pieces of equipment that are meant to provide a few additional benefits in the battle and assist both you and your teammates.

Here’s what we recommend using:

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Trophy System

How to unlock XM4 in Black Ops 6 Beta

The XM4 in Black Ops 6 Beta is unlocked by default (Level 0). Meaning, that the weapon is an immediate unlock. As soon as you reach Level 4 in the game, you will unlock the Loadouts section and the weapon will be there, ready to be equipped. There are no specific criteria to unlock it. As long as you participate in the beta and have unlocked Custom Loadouts, you are good to go!

That pretty much covers all major details regarding the best XM4 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 beta you can possibly get at the moment.

