Black Ops 6 Zombies will have a "special" LTM in Season 2 Reloaded

According to the Call of Duty blog, Black Ops 6 Zombies will feature a new limited-time mode in Season 2. While the post mentions the arrival of a new LTM, it does not provide fans with further details. The upcoming mode will arrive mid-season, and many believe it could be a fan favorite from a previous title.

The blog post states:

"Look for more announcements in the mid-season update, including a special Limited Time Mode you won’t want to miss."

LTMs such as Outbreak, Onslaught, and Rush are all popular and could potentially return as the upcoming mode.

Black Ops 6 Zombies' second season is all about reconnecting with previous entries in the series, as hinted at in a blog post released on January 15, 2025. The post revealed The Tomb to fans and mentioned how the title might have nods to the franchise here and there.

The upcoming game mode is described as special, even though no details have been provided about its arrival. Some fans on social media platforms like X have speculated that it could mark the return of a popular game mode.

One interesting candidate is Outbreak, where players must complete specific tasks while dealing with undead hordes. Apart from that, Onslaught or one of its many variants could also make a return.

These game modes have previously been featured in Black Ops Zombies Cold War and remain fan favorites to this day. Nonetheless, it is also possible that Treyarch will create a new LTM from scratch for Season 2 Reloaded.

Since The Tomb was also released in this new season, it could potentially be the focus of the upcoming game mode. As of now, no details have been officially confirmed by the developer.

