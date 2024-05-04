The Call of Duty League 2024 is in its fourth week of the Qualifying round with Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, and Toronto Ultra leading the team standings. Meanwhile, Boston Breach sits at the bottom of the leaderboard as the only winless team at this stage of the tournament. The Qualifier round will run until May 12, 2024.

This article highlights the results of the Week 4 Day of the CDL 2024 tournament. Read on to learn more about this week's schedule and standings.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers Week 4 Day 1 results

The 2023 defending champions, the New York Subliners, secured a quick sweep against the Miami Heretics. The team won dominantly across all game modes in 6 Star and Invasion maps.

The second match of the day was a close series between OpTic Texas and Boston Breach. The two teams took wins alternately, but it was OpTic Texas who grabbed the victory in Highrise S&D in the fifth game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta FaZe continued to display its dominance by defeating Las Vegas Legion in three easy wins.

Results of Week 3 Day 3 matches

Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners (0 - 3)

OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach (3 - 2)

Atlanta FaZe vs. Las Vegas Legion (3 - 0)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 5 - 0 50

2 Optic Texas (OPT) 4 - 1 40

3 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 3 - 1 30 4 Seattle Surge (SEA)

3 - 1 30 5 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

3 - 1 30 6 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

2 - 3 20 7 New York Subliners (NYS) 2 - 3 20 8 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 2 - 3 20 9 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 1 - 3 10 10 Miami Heretics (MIA)

1 - 4

10 11 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

1 - 4

10 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 4

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4

Check the CDL 2024 Major 3 Week 4 schedule below:

Week 4 Day 1 matches (May 3 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners

Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners Match 2: OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach

OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach Match 3: Las Vegas Legion vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 4 Day 2 matches (May 4 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion

New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens Match 3: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas

Week 4 Day 3 matches (May 5 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge

Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR Match 3: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves

