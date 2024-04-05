Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3: Schedule, how to watch, and more

The CDL or Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 is just around the corner. After the intense Major 2 tournament in Miami held in March 2024, Call of Duty's highest competitive league is set to return next week and will be hosted by Toronto Ultra. Twelve teams will compete for placement in the five-week qualifying series that will begin on April 12, 2024.

Atlanta FaZe were crowned winners of the previous Major, while Toronto Ultra reigned supreme in Major 1. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Week 1 schedule

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty fans have something to look forward to next week as Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 starts on April 12. The opening match will be a battle between CDL 2024 Major 2 champs Atlanta FaZe and Minnesota ROKKR.

The qualifying round will run for five weeks and will determine the teams' standings heading to the main tournament on May 16. Similar to the previous Majors, the top eight teams from the Qualifiers will compete for slots in the Winners bracket, while the bottom four will have to play in elimination matches.

Here's the complete schedule of matches for Week 1 of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3:

Week 1 Day 1 (April 12 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Atlanta Faze vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Match 2: Los Angeles Guerillas vs. Vegas Legion

Week 1 Day 2 (April 13 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerillas vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 2: Boston Breach vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: New York Subliners vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Week 1 Day 3 (April 15 at 3 am PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 2: Vegas Legion vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Match 3: Optic Texas vs. Atlanta Faze

How to watch the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3

The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 can be streamed on CDL's official YouTube channel. Replays and VODs are also available. Meanwhile, real-time updates can be found on their official X account.

Follow Sportskeeda for CDL news and updates.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 live results || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 3 results || CDL 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 2 results || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 1 results