CoD's most competitive league is back with the return of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4. Its four-week online qualifying round kicked off on May 31, 2024, featuring three intense matches. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Minnesota ROKKR, and Seattle Surge came out on top on Day 1, escaping five-game thrillers against their opponents.

The Major 4 tournament is the last leg of the Major stages before the Call of Duty Championship 2024 in July. Only the top-scoring teams from the four Majors will qualify for the CoD's biggest tournament of the year.

Check the results of the Major 4 Week 1 Day Qualifiers below.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 1 Day 1 results

Los Angeles Guerrillas drew first blood in the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4, escaping Carolina Royal Raven in a five-game series. The two took turns winning matches, but it was the Guerrillas that popped off on 6 Star S&D in Game 5.

Meanwhile, Minnesota ROKKR grabbed their first win of the tournament against Boston Breach. The team won 3-2, performing well on Hardpoint in games 1 and 4 and Rio S&D in the last match.

The last match of the day was a stunning upset by Seattle Surge as they took down the CDL powerhouse, Toronto Ultra. The team successfully pulled off a reverse sweep.

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (Karachi: CAR 250 - LAG 185; Rio: CAR 2 - LAG 6; Invasion: CAR 3- LAG 1; Vista: CAR 220 - LAG 250; 6 Star: CAR 2 - LAG 6)

(Karachi: CAR 250 - LAG 185; Rio: CAR 2 - LAG 6; Invasion: CAR 3- LAG 1; Vista: CAR 220 - LAG 250; 6 Star: CAR 2 - LAG 6) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach (Vista: MIN 250 - BOS 155; Invasin: MIN 2 - BOS 6; Highrise: MIN 1 - BOS 3; 6 Star: MIN 250 - BOS 144; Rio: MIN 6 - BOS 5)

(Vista: MIN 250 - BOS 155; Invasin: MIN 2 - BOS 6; Highrise: MIN 1 - BOS 3; 6 Star: MIN 250 - BOS 144; Rio: MIN 6 - BOS 5) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge (6 Star: SEA 218 - TOR 250; Rio: SEA 4 - TOR 6; Highrise: SEA 3 - TOR 2; Vista: SEA 250 - TOR 203; Highrise: SEA 6 - TOR 2)

Results of Week 1 Day 1 matches

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (2 - 3)

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach (3 - 2)

Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Here are the point standings for CDL 2024 Major 4 after Week 1 Day 1:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 0 10 2 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 1 - 0 10 3 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

1 - 0 10 4 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

0 - 0 0

5 OpTic Texas (OPT) 0 - 0

0 6 New York Subliners (NYS) 0 - 0

0 7 Miami Heretics (MIA)

0 - 0

0 8 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

0 - 0

0 9 Atlanta FaZe (ATL)

0 - 0

0 10 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 0 - 1

0

11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

0 - 1

0 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 1

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 1

Here's the full schedule of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Week 1:

Week 1 Day 1 (May 31 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach

Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Week 1 Day 2 (June 1 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Match 2: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas

Match 4: New York Subliners vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Week 1 Day 3 (June 2 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge

Match 2: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Match 3: Atlanta Faze vs. New York Subliners

Match 4: Las Vegas Legion vs. OpTic Texas

