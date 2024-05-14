Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 tournament: Teams, schedule, bracket, and more

The stage is set for the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 LAN tournament. After a five-week online Qualifier round, 12 teams will compete on the Major 3 main stage starting May 16, 2024, to May 19, 2024. The tournament is hosted by Major 1 champions Toronto Ultra and will take place at Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto, Canada.

Heading to the main event, CDL 2024 Major 2 winners Atlanta Faze are heavy favorites to win the title with their stellar performance in the Qualifiers. They are the only team to escape the qualifying round unscathed with a perfect 7-0 record.

Keep reading for details about the Call of Duty League 2024 Major tournament weekend.

All teams in the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 tournament

Here are the teams competing in the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 tournament and their qualifying round standings:

Atlanta FaZe (7 - 0) Toronto Ultra (6 - 1) OpTic Texas (6 - 1) Los Angeles Thieves (5 - 2) New York Subliners (3 - 4) Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 4) Seattle Surge (3 - 4) Miami Heretics (3 - 4) Las Vegas Legion (2 - 5) Minnesota ROKKR (2 - 5) Los Angeles Guerrillas (2 - 5) Boston Breach (0 - 7)

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 tournament bracket

The top eight teams in the Qualifiers secured their placements on the upper side of the bracket, while the bottom four will have to fight their way into the elimination round.

Check out the official tournament bracket below:

CDL 2024 Major 3 Bracket placements (Image via CDL)

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 tournament schedule

Here is the Day 1 and Day 2 match schedule for the CDL 2024 Major 3 tournament:

CDL 2024 Major 3 Day 1 schedule (May 16)

Match 1: New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves (10:30 AM PT)

New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves (10:30 AM PT) Match 2: Miami Heretics vs. Atlanta FaZe (12 PM PT)

Miami Heretics vs. Atlanta FaZe (12 PM PT) Match 3: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra (1:30 PM PT)

Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra (1:30 PM PT) Match 4: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. OpTic Texas (3:00 PM PT)

CDL 2024 Major 3 Day 2 schedule (May 17)

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. TBD (10:30 AM PT)

Las Vegas Legion vs. TBD (10:30 AM PT) Match 2: Boston Breach vs. TBD (12 PM PT)

Boston Breach vs. TBD (12 PM PT) Match 3: Minnesota ROKKR vs. TBD (1:30 PM PT)

Minnesota ROKKR vs. TBD (1:30 PM PT) Match 4: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs TBD (3:00 PM PT)

The schedule for Day 3 and Day 4 will be updated once we have information on the competing teams.

The tournament will be streamed on CDL's official YouTube channel.

