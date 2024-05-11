The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 is in the final week of its Qualifier round. Heading to Week 5, Atlanta FaZe remains undefeated with a clean 6-0 run. Meanwhile, Toronto Ultra, OpTic Texas, and Los Angeles Thieves take the second to fourth spots with a 5-1 record. The teams' final standings in the qualifying rounds will determine their placements in the main stage next week.

This article looks into the results of CDL 2024 Major 3 Week 5, along with the tournament schedule and standings.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers Week 5 Day 1 results

Major 3 host Toronto Ultra stomped Boston Breach on the first match of the day, securing three quick wins in all game modes. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Thieves continued its win streak as the team took down Seattle Surge 3-1.

Check out the detailed results of the matches below:

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Boston Breach (Karachi: TOR 250 - BOS 197; 6 Star: TOR 6 - BOS 4; Invasion: TOR 3 -BOS 0;

(Karachi: TOR 250 - BOS 197; 6 Star: TOR 6 - BOS 4; Invasion: TOR 3 -BOS 0; Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Seattle Surge (Vista: LAT 150 - SEA 250; Karachi: LAT 6 - SEA 4; Karachi: LAT 3 - SEA 1; Rio: LAT 250 - SEA 247)

Results of Week 5 Day 1 matches

Toronto Ultra vs. Boston Breach (3 - 0)

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 1)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Here are the updated team standings following the CDL 2024 Major 3 Week 5 Day 1 matches.

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 6 - 0 60 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR)

5 - 1 50 3 OpTic Texas (OPT)

5 - 1 50

4 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

5 - 1 50

5 Seattle Surge (SEA) 3 - 3

30 6 New York Subliners (NYS) 3 - 3 30 7 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

2 - 4

20 8 Miami Heretics (MIA) 2 - 4 20 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

2 - 4

20 10 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 2 - 4

20

11 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

1 - 5

10 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 6

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 5

Check out the CDL 2024 Major 3 schedule for Week 5 below:

Week 5 Day 1 matches (May 10 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Toronto Ultra vs. Boston Breach

Match 2: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Seattle Surge

Week 5 Day 2 matches (May 11 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 3: Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 5 Day 3 matches (May 12 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners

Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas

