The fourth week of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifier has just concluded, bringing three intense matchups on the final day. The teams have one week left to improve their current standings for the main tournament on May 16. Currently, Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, Toronto Ultra, and Los Angeles Thieves are the frontrunners in the qualifying round.

This article will detail the results of the CDL 2024 Major 3 Week 4 Day 3, along with information about the tournament schedule and team standings below.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers Week 4 Day 3 results

Miami Heretics and Seattle Surge opened the stage with a five-game banger series. The two teams took turns securing wins but Miami Heretics bagged the final game to end their victory drought.

It's a different story in the second matchup of the day as Toronto Ultra crushed Minnesota ROKKR in three quick wins. With the win, Ultra grabbed their fourth win this Major, only losing to big rivals Atlanta FaZe.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Thieves went 3 - 1 against Boston Breach in the final series of the day. Boston Breach tried to turn things around starting Game 3, but their hopes were short-lived.

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge (Sub Base: MIA 250 - SEA 176; 6 Star: MIA 4 - SEA 6; Karachi: MIA 3 - SEA 1; 6 Star: MIA 197 - SEA 250; Highrise: MIA 6 - SEA 1)

(Sub Base: MIA 250 - SEA 176; 6 Star: MIA 4 - SEA 6; Karachi: MIA 3 - SEA 1; 6 Star: MIA 197 - SEA 250; Highrise: MIA 6 - SEA 1) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR (6 Star: TOR 250 - MIN 181; Invasion: TOR 6 - MIN 5; Highrise: TOR 3 - MIN 2)

(6 Star: TOR 250 - MIN 181; Invasion: TOR 6 - MIN 5; Highrise: TOR 3 - MIN 2) Match 3 (3 PM PT) - Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves (6 Star: BOS 123 - LAT 250; Highrise: BOS 5 - LAT 6; Invasion: BOS 3 - LAT 1; Rio: BOS 193- LAT 250)

Results of Week 4 Day 3 matches

Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 2)

Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR (3 - 0)

Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves (1 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Check the updated team standings following the conclusion of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Week 4.

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 6 - 0 60 2 Optic Texas (OPT) 5 - 1 50 3 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 4 - 1 40

4 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

4 - 1 40

5 Seattle Surge (SEA) 3 - 2

30 6 New York Subliners (NYS) 3 - 3 30 7 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

2 - 4

20 8 Miami Heretics (MIA) 2 - 4 20 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

2 - 3 20 10 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 2 - 4

20

11 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

1 - 5

10 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 5

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 5

Here's the schedule for the final week of Major 3 Qualifiers:

Week 5 Day 1 matches (May 10 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Toronto Ultra vs. Boston Breach

Toronto Ultra vs. Boston Breach Match 2: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Seattle Surge

Week 5 Day 2 matches (May 11 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Las Vegas Legion

Boston Breach vs. Las Vegas Legion Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens Match 3: Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 5 Day 3 matches (May 12 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners

Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas

