Call of Duty League announces major changes, to let teams earn more revenue

The Call of Duty League has announced significant changes to its team agreements aimed at fostering a more sustainable league that benefits teams by increasing revenue opportunities. Amid recent controversies, including lawsuits from prominent players like Scump and H3CZ alleging monopoly rights by Activision, CDL officially shared these changes.

Despite challenges, the league's popularity has continued to soar, as announced by Daniel Tsay, the general manager of Call of Duty League. The past season boasted the highest viewership in history and record-breaking attendance at in-person events.

With these factors in mind, CDL has implemented key strategies to "ensure the success and longevity of competitive Call of Duty." This article highlights all changes made to Call of Duty League.

All major changes to Call of Duty League explored

The changes made to Call of Duty League primarily revolve around restructuring teams' revenue streams, including adjustments to fee collection, in-game merchandise sales, increased subsidies for existing events, and guaranteed minimum revenue periods.

Below is a comprehensive overview of all the changes:

All outstanding entry fees will be eliminated, with any previously collected fees returned in full. Although the League paused the collection of these payments years ago, it's now permanently relieving teams of this obligation while also injecting capital back into the League. Teams will now have the opportunity to earn increased revenues tied to the sale of their in-game merchandise, including Team bundles and the Champ bundle. This grants teams greater autonomy in driving their financial success. Event subsidy amounts for Teams organizing live in-person events such as Majors, Opens, and Champs have been increased to further bolster their popularity within the CDL community. Hosting large-scale events is vital for teams and the League alike. Teams will receive a minimum revenue guarantee of two years, ensuring they can continue investing in the Call of Duty League without financial hindrance and with greater peace of mind.

According to Daniel and his team, these changes will enable many in the Call of Duty community to engage more deeply with the franchise, offering them the opportunity to pursue professional careers. He further stated:

"Our teams have a huge role in shaping that future and by investing more into them with these changes, we hope to continue propelling the CDL forward."

