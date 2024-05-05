The competition continues to heat up in the fourth week of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3. In the Qualifiers round, 12 teams are battling head-to-head to secure better placements in the Major 3 main stage on May 16, 2024. Major 2 champions Atlanta Faze is the only team on top of the leaderboard without a loss at this point in the tournament.

This article will highlight the results for the CDL 2024 Major 3 Week 4 Day 2. You can also find details about the tournament's schedule and updated standings below.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers Week 4 Day 2 results

In the first match of the day, Call of Duty League 2023 champions New York Subliners continues its win streak by defeating Las Vegas Legion in three quick games.

Meanwhile, Atlanta FaZe is looking to build its CDL dynasty as it continues to take down every single team in the Qualifiers round. Today, it defeated the Carolina Royal Ravens 3-1.

The final match of the day is also a 3-1 win from OpTic Texas over Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion (Karachi: NYS 250 - LAS 222; Highrise: NYS 6 - LAS 4; Invasion: NYS 3 - LAS 1)

(Karachi: NYS 250 - LAS 222; Highrise: NYS 6 - LAS 4; Invasion: NYS 3 - LAS 1) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Karachi: ATL: 250 - CAR 227; Invasion: ATL 5 - CAR 6; Highrise: ATL 3 - CAR 1; Vista: ATL 250 - CAR 180)

(Karachi: ATL: 250 - CAR 227; Invasion: ATL 5 - CAR 6; Highrise: ATL 3 - CAR 1; Vista: ATL 250 - CAR 180) Match 3 (3 pm PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas (6 Star: LAG 223 - OPT 250; 6 Star: LAG 4 - OPT 6; Highrise: LAG 3 - OPT 2; Karachi: LAG 238 - OPT 250)

Results of Week 4 Day 2 matches

New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion (3 - 0)

Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 1)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas (1 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Here are the updated team standings after CDL 2024 Major 3 Week 4 Day 2 matches.

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 6 - 0 60 2 Optic Texas (OPT) 5 - 1 50 3 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 3 - 1 30 4 Seattle Surge (SEA)

3 - 1 30 5 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

3 - 1 30 6 New York Subliners (NYS)

3 - 3 30 7 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)

2 - 3 20 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 2 - 4 20 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

2 - 3 20 10 Miami Heretics (MIA)

1 - 4

10 11 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

1 - 5

10 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 4

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4

Check out the Week 4 schedule for the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers below:

Week 4 Day 1 matches (May 3 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners

Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners Match 2: OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach

OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach Match 3: Las Vegas Legion vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 4 Day 2 matches (May 4 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion

New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens Match 3: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas

Week 4 Day 3 matches (May 5 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge

Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR Match 3: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves

