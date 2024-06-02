Fans saw four intense matches on the second day of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifier rounds. Four teams are off to a great start with Los Angeles Thieves, Toronto Ultra, OpTic Texas, and New York Subliners, each bagging a win following the Week 1 Day 2 matches.
The stakes of the current tournament are higher than ever, with Major 4 being the teams' last chance to book a ticket for the CDL Championship in July. Fans can also earn free viewership rewards by tuning in to CDL matches.
Check out the results of the Major 4 Week 1 Day 2 matches below.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 1 Day 2 results
The first match of the day was a showdown between the two Los Angeles-based teams. The LA Thieves came out on top, winning 3-2 against the LA Guerrillas and grabbing their first victory in the tournament.
The second match was a redemption by Toronto Ultra following yesterday's upset loss against Seattle Surge. Today, they managed to take down Las Vegas Legion in a clean sweep.
Meanwhile, Major 3 winners OpTic Texas delivered a stunning performance in the third match, winning 3-0 against Miami Heretics.
The last match was a close series between CDL 2023 defending champions New York Subliners and Carolina Royal Ravens. After being down 1-2, the New York-based squad scored two consecutive maps, ending the series, 3-2.
- Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (Karachi: LAT 250 - LAG 243; Rio: LAT 6 - LAG 3; Invasion: LAT 2 - LAG 3; Rio: LAT 218 - LAG 250; Invasion: LAT 6 - LAG 1)
- Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra (Karachi: LAS 238 - TOR 250; Rio: LAS 3 - TOR 6; Highrise: LAS 1 - TOR 3)
- Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas (Sub Base: MIA 179 - OPT 250; Highrise: MIA 2 - OPT 6; Invasion: MIA 0 - OPT 3)
- Match 4 (4:30 PM PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners (Karachi: CAR 182 - NYS 250; Rio: CAR 6 - NYS 0; Invasion: CAR 3 - NYS 2; Vista: CAR 116 - NYS 250; Invasion: CAR 3 - NYS 6)
Call of Duty League 2024 point standings
Check the updated team standings in Major 4:
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 1
Here's the Week 1 schedule for CDL Major 4 Qualifiers:
Week 1 Day 1 (May 31 at 12 pm PT)
- Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra
- Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach
- Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Week 1 Day 2 (June 1 at 12 pm PT)
- Match 1: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Match 2: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra
- Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas
- Match 4: New York Subliners vs. Carolina Royal Ravens
Week 1 Day 3 (June 2 at 12 pm PT)
- Match 1: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge
- Match 2: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves
- Match 3: Atlanta Faze vs. New York Subliners
- Match 4: Las Vegas Legion vs. OpTic Texas
