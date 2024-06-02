Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 1 Day 2 results

By Ivy Lucas
Modified Jun 02, 2024 05:44 GMT
CDL 2024 Major 4 Week 1 Day 2
CDL 2024 Major 4 Week 1 Day 2 results (Image via CDL)

Fans saw four intense matches on the second day of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifier rounds. Four teams are off to a great start with Los Angeles Thieves, Toronto Ultra, OpTic Texas, and New York Subliners, each bagging a win following the Week 1 Day 2 matches.

The stakes of the current tournament are higher than ever, with Major 4 being the teams' last chance to book a ticket for the CDL Championship in July. Fans can also earn free viewership rewards by tuning in to CDL matches.

Check out the results of the Major 4 Week 1 Day 2 matches below.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 1 Day 2 results

The first match of the day was a showdown between the two Los Angeles-based teams. The LA Thieves came out on top, winning 3-2 against the LA Guerrillas and grabbing their first victory in the tournament.

The second match was a redemption by Toronto Ultra following yesterday's upset loss against Seattle Surge. Today, they managed to take down Las Vegas Legion in a clean sweep.

Meanwhile, Major 3 winners OpTic Texas delivered a stunning performance in the third match, winning 3-0 against Miami Heretics.

The last match was a close series between CDL 2023 defending champions New York Subliners and Carolina Royal Ravens. After being down 1-2, the New York-based squad scored two consecutive maps, ending the series, 3-2.

  • Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (Karachi: LAT 250 - LAG 243; Rio: LAT 6 - LAG 3; Invasion: LAT 2 - LAG 3; Rio: LAT 218 - LAG 250; Invasion: LAT 6 - LAG 1)
  • Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra (Karachi: LAS 238 - TOR 250; Rio: LAS 3 - TOR 6; Highrise: LAS 1 - TOR 3)
  • Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas (Sub Base: MIA 179 - OPT 250; Highrise: MIA 2 - OPT 6; Invasion: MIA 0 - OPT 3)
  • Match 4 (4:30 PM PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners (Karachi: CAR 182 - NYS 250; Rio: CAR 6 - NYS 0; Invasion: CAR 3 - NYS 2; Vista: CAR 116 - NYS 250; Invasion: CAR 3 - NYS 6)

Results of Week 1 Day 2 matches

  • Los Angeles Thieves vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (3-2)
  • Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra (0-3)
  • Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas (0-3)
  • Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners (2-3)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Check the updated team standings in Major 4:

PositionTeamsWin-LosePoints
1OpTic Texas (OPT) 1 - 010
2Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 010
3Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)
1 - 010
4New York Subliners (NYS)
1 - 010
5Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)
1 - 0
10
6Toronto Ultra (TOR)
1 - 110
7Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)
1 - 110
8Atlanta FaZe (ATL)
0 - 0
0
9Boston Breach (BOS)
0 - 1
0
10Miami Heretics (MIA)
0 - 1
0
11Las Vegas Legion (LAS)
0 - 1
0
12Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)
0 - 2
0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 1

Here's the Week 1 schedule for CDL Major 4 Qualifiers:

Week 1 Day 1 (May 31 at 12 pm PT)

  • Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra
  • Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach
  • Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Week 1 Day 2 (June 1 at 12 pm PT)

  • Match 1: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
  • Match 2: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra
  • Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas
  • Match 4: New York Subliners vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Week 1 Day 3 (June 2 at 12 pm PT)

  • Match 1: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge
  • Match 2: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves
  • Match 3: Atlanta Faze vs. New York Subliners
  • Match 4: Las Vegas Legion vs. OpTic Texas

