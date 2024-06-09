The second week of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifier round kicked off on June 7, 2024. After rounds of intense and competitive matches during the opening week, two teams are at the top of the CDL leaderboard: Los Angeles Thieves and Seattle Surge. Meanwhile, Miami Heretics, Carolina Royal Ravens, and Boston Breach have yet to secure a win.

Check the results of the Major 4 Qualifiers Week 2 below.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 1 results

Seattle Surge went up against CDL 2023 reigning champions, New York Subliners in the first match of the day. The former drew first blood in Game 1, but the New York-based team went on to finish the series by bagging three consecutive wins. The series ended 3-1 in favor of Subliners.

Meanwhile, Miami Heretics grabbed their first win of Major 4 as they took down Minnesota ROKKR in the second match. The Heretics finished the series 3-1, only losing to ROKKRs on Karachi S&D.

Atlanta FaZe closed Day 1 with a reverse sweep against Carolina Royal Ravens, denying the latter their first win in the tournament.

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners (Vista: SEA 250 - NYS 168; Invasion: SEA 2 - NYS 6; Highrise: SEA 1 - NYS 3; Rio: SEA 238 - NYS 250)

(Vista: SEA 250 - NYS 168; Invasion: SEA 2 - NYS 6; Highrise: SEA 1 - NYS 3; Rio: SEA 238 - NYS 250) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics (6 Star: MIN 233 - MIA 250; Karachi: MIN 6 - MIA 5; Highrise: MIN 1 - MIA 3; Vista: MIN 158 - MIA 250)

(6 Star: MIN 233 - MIA 250; Karachi: MIN 6 - MIA 5; Highrise: MIN 1 - MIA 3; Vista: MIN 158 - MIA 250) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Atlanta FaZe VS. Carolina Royal Ravens (Sub Base: ATL 231 - CAR 250; Invasion: ATL 5 - CAR 6; Invasion: ATL 3 - CAR 1; 6 Star: ATL 250 - CAR 191; Rio: ATL 6 - CAR 3)

Results of Week 2 Day 1 matches

Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners (1 - 3)

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics (1 - 3)

Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 2)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Here are the updated team standings following today's matches:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 2 - 0 20 2 Atlanta FaZe (ATL)

2 - 0 20 3 Seattle Surge (SEA))

2 - 1 20 4 New York Subliners (NYS)

2 - 1 20 5 OpTic Texas (OPT)

1 - 1

10 6 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

1 - 1 10 7 Toronto Ultra (TOR)

1 - 1 10 8 Miami Heretics (MIA)

1 - 1

10 9 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

1 - 2

10 10 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)

1 - 2

10 11 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 2

0 12 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

0 - 3

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 2

Check out the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Week 2 schedule below:

Week 2 Day 1 (June 7 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 2 Day 2 (June 8 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Seattle Surge

Match 2: New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 4: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Week 2 Day 3 (June 9 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota ROKKR

