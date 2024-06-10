Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3

By Ivy Lucas
Modified Jun 10, 2024 06:31 GMT
CDL 2024 Major 4 Week 2 Day 3
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Week 2 Day 3 (Image via CDL)

Call of Duty League 2024 has wrapped up its second week of the Major 4 qualifiers. Closing out the week are three competitive matches won by Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, and Minnesota ROKKR. The stakes for the tournament are higher than ever, with only the top eight teams advancing to Call of Duty's biggest stage of the year, the CDL Championship 2024.

Check the article below for the CDL 2024 Major 4 Week 2 Day 3 results.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results

Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, and Minnesota ROKKR ended Week 2 on a high note, with each team securing a win for themselves on Day 3.

CDL powerhouses FaZe and Ultra grabbed convincing wins on Matches 1 and 2, against Los Angeles Guerrillas and Miami Heretics, respectively.

Meanwhile, Major 3 champions OpTic Texas lost in the five-game series in a stunning upset against Minnesota ROKKR. With the win, the ROKKRs are now climbing the leaderboards steadily with a 2-2 overall standing.

  • Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe (Sub Base: LAG 247 - ATL 250; 6 Star: LAG 3 - ATL 6; Highrise: LAG 0 - ATL 3)
  • Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics (6 Star: TOR 250 - MIA 203; Karachi: TOR 1 - MIA 6; Highrise: TOR 3 - MIA 2; Karachi: TOR 250 - MIA 188)
  • Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota ROKKR (6 Star: OPT 250 - MIN 170; Rio: OPT 5 - MIN 6; Invasion: OPT 3 - MIN 2; Vista: OPT 144 - MIN 250; Karachi: OPT 5 - MIN 6)

Results of Week 2 Day 3 matches

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe (0 - 3)
  • Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics (3 - 1)
  • OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota ROKKR (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Check the updated team standings for Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4:

PositionTeamsWin-LosePoints
1Atlanta FaZe (ATL)3 - 030
2Seattle Surge (SEA)
3 - 130
3Toronto Ultra (TOR)
2 - 120
4Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)
2 - 120
5Las Vegas Legion (LAS)
2 - 1
20
6Miami Heretics (MIA)
2 - 220
7New York Subliners (NYS)
2 - 220
8Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)
2 - 2
20
9OpTic Texas (OPT)
1 - 2
10
10Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)
1 - 3
10
11Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)
1 - 3
10
12Boston Breach (BOS)
0 - 3
0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 2

Check the CDL 2024 Major 4 Week 2 schedule below:

Week 2 Day 1 (June 7 at 12 pm PT)

  • Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners
  • Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics
  • Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 2 Day 2 (June 8 at 12 pm PT)

  • Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Seattle Surge
  • Match 2: New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion
  • Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens
  • Match 4: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Week 2 Day 3 (June 9 at 12 pm PT)

  • Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe
  • Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics
  • Match 3: OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty League 2024 updates:

Edited by Siddharth Satish
