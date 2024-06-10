Call of Duty League 2024 has wrapped up its second week of the Major 4 qualifiers. Closing out the week are three competitive matches won by Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, and Minnesota ROKKR. The stakes for the tournament are higher than ever, with only the top eight teams advancing to Call of Duty's biggest stage of the year, the CDL Championship 2024.

Check the article below for the CDL 2024 Major 4 Week 2 Day 3 results.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results

Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, and Minnesota ROKKR ended Week 2 on a high note, with each team securing a win for themselves on Day 3.

CDL powerhouses FaZe and Ultra grabbed convincing wins on Matches 1 and 2, against Los Angeles Guerrillas and Miami Heretics, respectively.

Meanwhile, Major 3 champions OpTic Texas lost in the five-game series in a stunning upset against Minnesota ROKKR. With the win, the ROKKRs are now climbing the leaderboards steadily with a 2-2 overall standing.

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe (Sub Base: LAG 247 - ATL 250; 6 Star: LAG 3 - ATL 6; Highrise: LAG 0 - ATL 3)

(Sub Base: LAG 247 - ATL 250; 6 Star: LAG 3 - ATL 6; Highrise: LAG 0 - ATL 3) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics (6 Star: TOR 250 - MIA 203; Karachi: TOR 1 - MIA 6; Highrise: TOR 3 - MIA 2; Karachi: TOR 250 - MIA 188)

(6 Star: TOR 250 - MIA 203; Karachi: TOR 1 - MIA 6; Highrise: TOR 3 - MIA 2; Karachi: TOR 250 - MIA 188) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota ROKKR (6 Star: OPT 250 - MIN 170; Rio: OPT 5 - MIN 6; Invasion: OPT 3 - MIN 2; Vista: OPT 144 - MIN 250; Karachi: OPT 5 - MIN 6)

Results of Week 2 Day 3 matches

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe (0 - 3)

Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics (3 - 1)

OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota ROKKR (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Check the updated team standings for Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 3 - 0 30 2 Seattle Surge (SEA)

3 - 1 30 3 Toronto Ultra (TOR)

2 - 1 20 4 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

2 - 1 20 5 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

2 - 1

20 6 Miami Heretics (MIA)

2 - 2 20 7 New York Subliners (NYS)

2 - 2 20 8 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)

2 - 2

20 9 OpTic Texas (OPT)

1 - 2

10 10 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

1 - 3

10 11 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

1 - 3

10 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 3

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 2

Check the CDL 2024 Major 4 Week 2 schedule below:

Week 2 Day 1 (June 7 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 2 Day 2 (June 8 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Seattle Surge

Match 2: New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 4: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Week 2 Day 3 (June 9 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty League 2024 updates:

