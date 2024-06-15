Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 3 Day 1 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers is now in its third week. The first day of the week is filled with action-packed games, including five-game thrillers and surprising upsets. With a spot at the Call of Duty League Championship 2024 on the line, all 12 teams are hungrier than ever to win each match.

Check out the results of the Call of Duty League Major 4 Week 3 Day 1 below.

Results of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 3 Day 1

In the first match of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Week 3 Day 1, Minnesota ROKKR went head-to-head against the defending CDL Champs, New York Subliners. The New York-based team bagged the series victory after five games.

In the second match, Major 3 champions OpTic Texas continued their losing streak as they succumbed to Carolina Royal Ravens. The match lasted five games, with the Ravens securing the final round on Karachi S&D.

Meanwhile, Atlanta FaZe continued to dominate the Qualifiers by pulling off a clean sweep against Boston Breach.

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. New York Subliners (Sub Base: MIN 38 - NYS 250; Highrise: MIN 6 - NYS 4; Karachi MIN 3 - NYS 1; Karachi: MIN 177 - NYS 250; Star: MIN 5 - NYS 6)

(Sub Base: MIN 38 - NYS 250; Highrise: MIN 6 - NYS 4; Karachi MIN 3 - NYS 1; Karachi: MIN 177 - NYS 250; Star: MIN 5 - NYS 6) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Vista: OPT 227 - CAR 250; Highrise: OPT 0 - CAR 6; Highrise: OPT 3 - CAR 2; Rio: OPT 250 - CAR 226; Karachi: OPT 4 - CAR 6)

(Vista: OPT 227 - CAR 250; Highrise: OPT 0 - CAR 6; Highrise: OPT 3 - CAR 2; Rio: OPT 250 - CAR 226; Karachi: OPT 4 - CAR 6) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe (Karachi: BOS 176 - ATL 250; Karachi: BOS 1 - ATL 6; Karachi: BOS 0 - ATL 3)

Results of Week 3 Day 1 matches

Minnesota ROKKR vs. New York Subliners (2 - 3)

OpTic Texas vs.Carolina Royal Ravens (2 - 3)

Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe (0 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Following the Week 3 Day 1 matches of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers, here are the updated team standings:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 4 - 0 40 2 New York Subliners (NYS)

3 - 2 30 3 Seattle Surge (SEA)

3 - 1 30 4 Toronto Ultra (TOR)

2 - 1 20 5 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

2 - 1

20 6 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

2 - 1 20 7 Miami Heretics (MIA)

2 - 2 20 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

2 - 3

20 9 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)

2 - 3

20 10 OpTic Texas (OPT)

1 - 3

10 11 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

1 - 3

10 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 4

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 3

The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 resumes on June 15. Check out the full Week 3 schedule below:

Week 3 Day 1 (June 14 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Minnesota ROKKR vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: OpTic Texas vs.Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 3: Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 3 Day 2 (June 15 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics

Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Boston Breach

Match 3: Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 4: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 3 Day 3 (June 16 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Match 2: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 3: New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas

Match 4: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion

