Call of Duty UK x Squid Game 2 collaboration will let players have a chance of winning exclusive Xbox controllers

Call of Duty UK is all set to collaborate with Netflix UK and Xbox UK to host a brand new Squid Game 2 event. Players can visit the EE Studio Store in Westfield, White City, London to play Red Light Green Light in Black Ops 6 from January 17 to January 19, 2025. The winners of the contest stand a chance to win from a prize pot that includes limited edition Xbox controllers.

This article will explain the game and the upcoming Call of Duty x Squid Game 2 event.

Call of Duty UK x Squid Game 2 event in London grants players a chance to win exclusive Xbox Controllers

Call of Duty UK is set to take over an EE Audio Store outlet to give players a chance to win big by playing Black Ops 6. This is not the first time that COD has collaborated with EE. Previously, the two parties came together to celebrate the release of Black Ops 6 on October 25, 2024, through another in-store event.

Similarly, on this occasion, players can play the Red Light Green Light game mode. It was released in Black Ops 6 under the new Squid Game 2 event on January 3, 2025.

The mode replicates the conditions seen in the Squid Game series. Players are placed on a large field where their fate is decided by Young-hee, the giant robotic character. During the Green Light phase, you can move freely and run closer to the finish line. However, any sound or movement detected during the Red Light phase will result in the elimination of that player.

The game takes players through three rounds of Red Light Green Light. As the rounds advance, you may also be able to collect a melee weapon from an envelope and use it to eliminate players, thereby thinning the numbers of the competition.

Thanks to the Call of Duty UK x Squid Game 2 collaboration, players can now play this engaging game and stand a chance to win great prizes. The event runs from January 17 - 19, 2025, between 10 am and 9 pm in the EE Studio Store in London as mentioned above.

