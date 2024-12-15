Black Ops 6 Error 2901: Possible fixes and reasons

Black Ops 6 Error 2901 has been causing trouble for numerous players lately, especially those who have logged into the game via Xbox Game Pass. When you encounter this error, you will receive a message saying "Lobby not Found." This error will not allow you to access even the COD HQ, effectively locking you out of the game entirely. This makes it one of the most frustrating errors that gamers can encounter while playing BO6.

The Black Ops 6 Error 2901 can appear due to several factors. The most common cause is that the Xbox or Call of Duty servers might be down. If it is a server-side issue, you can do little about it as it is beyond your control.

However, client-side issues, like network problems or corrupted game files can also be the reason for Error 2901's appearance. If it is such a case, then you can try certain fixes to resolve these client-sided issues.

This guide explores potential solutions for Black Ops 6 Error 2901.

Disclaimer: These fixes aren't guaranteed to work for everyone.

How to possibly fix Black Ops 6 Error 2901

Before attempting any fixes for Black Ops 6 Error 2901, it's highly recommended to check the Xbox and Call of Duty server status. If both are online, you can proceed with the troubleshooting.

Do not use a shared Xbox Game Pass account

First of all, if you're using a shared Xbox Game Pass account, you are likely to encounter Black Ops 6 Error 2901. Game sharing isn't permitted for Black Ops 6, which could be causing the issue.

To resolve this, link your Activision ID to your main Xbox Game Pass account and try playing the game. If this doesn't work, move on to the next potential fix.

Verify the game files

Verifying Black Ops 6 game files on Steam (Image via Valve)

As mentioned earlier, one possible cause of Black Ops 6 Error 2901 is corrupted game files. If you're on a PC, you don't need to reinstall the game to fix this issue.

All clients, including Steam, Xbox App, and Battle.net, have file checkers that can verify and repair game files. Here's how you can do it on each client:

Steam

Go to your game library.

Right-click on Call of Duty and select ‘Properties’.

Select ‘Installed Files’ from the left panel.

Click on ‘Verify integrity of game files’.

Battle.net

Go to the Call of Duty tab.

Select the cog wheel right next to the ‘Play’ button.

Click on ‘Scan and Repair’.

Select ‘Begin Scan’.

Xbox App

From your installed games section, find Call of Duty.

Right-click on it and go to 'Manage'.

Select the 'Files' tab.

Click on 'Verify and Repair'.

If any broken or corrupted files are found, the client will attempt to fix them or download fresh files to resolve Error 2901.

Use a different internet connection

If none of the above solutions work, your primary Internet Service Provider (ISP) might be the culprit. It's not uncommon for some ISPs to block certain actions on the network.

If you have a secondary internet connection at home, try using it to play the game. Alternatively, you can use your mobile hotspot for a quick test. If the game works normally on a different connection, the issue likely lies with your primary ISP, and you should contact them for assistance.

That covers all the possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 Error 2901. If you are facing the error despite implementing the solutions above, you are advised to contact the Activision Support team for further assistance.

