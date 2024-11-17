Black Ops 6 “PUGET-LAKES” error: Possible fixes and reason

The Black Ops 6 "PUGET-LAKES" error is a network-based problem in the latest COD title. Whenever this error appears, it is also accompanied by a message that states "Time out while checking for permissions." In simple words, the error message will pop up whenever the game cannot maintain a stable connection with the COD server.

The network hiccup can be from both the client (your system) end and the server end. If the problem is with COD servers, then there is little you can do other than wait for the server service to get better. However, if it is a client-side network issue, then you can apply certain fixes to check if the error gets resolved.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 “PUGET-LAKES” error.

Note: These are particular fixes that players can employ to work around the issue. None are guaranteed to work.

How to possibly fix Black Ops 6 “PUGET-LAKES” error

Before we mention the possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 “PUGET-LAKES” error, it is highly recommended to check the game's server status. If they're offline, then there's hardly anything you can do to fix it.

If the servers are online, then you may try these possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 “PUGET-LAKES” error:

Restart your router

Since we have eliminated any problems with the Black Ops 6 servers, ideally, your first step should be to restart your router. A proper reboot will clear the cache that is stored on it and this can potentially resolve a host of network problems including the “PUGET-LAKES” error. To properly restart your router, remove all power cables from the device and let it sit idle for at least 30 seconds.

Then plug the cables back in and turn on your router. Check if the error is resolved in your system. If not, move on to the next fix.

Verify game files

Verifying files on Steam to fix the Black Ops 6 “PUGET-LAKES” error (Image via Valve)

If you are on a Windows PC, this fix is for you. Considering all the recent updates, it won't be surprising if some game files happen to get corrupted. In that case, the game won't be able to verify the files and thus, not allow you to connect to the game servers.

Fortunately, all the clients on PC have a simple solution to fix corrupted files. Here is how you can fix your files on all clients:

Steam

Go to your Steam game library.

Right-click on Call of Duty and select Properties .

. Click on Installed Files from the left panel.

from the left panel. Select Verify integrity of game files.

Battle.net

Go to the Call of Duty HQ tab.

Click on the cog wheel next to the Play button.

button. Click on Scan and Repair .

. Select Begin Scan and click Yes when prompted.

Xbox App

Launch the Xbox App.

Select Call of Duty from installed games.

Right-click on it and select Manage

Click on Files .

. Select Verify and Repair.

These steps will allow the respective client to run a check for corrupted game files. If any files are missing or corrupted, the client will automatically download them for you, and the Black Ops 6 “PUGET-LAKES” error should be resolved.

Use a different Internet connection

This is not an ideal solution but can help you pinpoint the cause of the problem. If you have a secondary connection at your home, it's highly recommended to use it to see if you still get the error. Alternatively, you can also your cellular hotspot for a quick check. If you can connect and play using the alternate connection, then the issue lies with your main ISP. In that case, it's suggested to contact your ISP regarding the issue.

Restore Licenses on PS4 and PS5

Restoring game licenses on PS5 (Image via PlayStation)

Finally, this fix is for PlayStation users. If you are on PS4 or PS5, you can restore your game licenses to see if the Black Ops 6 “PUGET-LAKES” error is resolved. This is a simple solution that essentially gets rid of any corrupted license files that are stored on your device locally and require a fresh set. Here's how you can do it:

PS4

Navigate to Settings .

. Go to Account Management .

. Find Restore Licenses .

. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.

PS5

From the Home screen, hover over Black Ops 6.

Press the Options button on your PS5 controller.

button on your PS5 controller. Select Restore Licenses.

That covers all the known possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 “PUGET-LAKES” error. If the error persists despite implementing these fixes, it's advised to get in touch with the Activision Support team for further assistance.

