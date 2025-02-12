COD fans choose between iconic Warzone meta for Verdansk return

Call of Duty fans are expecting Verdansk to return to Warzone after Season 2. This may be due to several online leaks predicting the iconic map's return. Furthermore, COD devs had also announced the map's comeback in the Spring of 2025. Now that the rumors have gone viral, players are debating the return of a certain meta with Verdansk.

On February 10, 2025, @ModernWarzone asked fans on X whether they'd prefer the return of the Grau meta or the Amax. Interestingly, 66.8% voted for the Grau while only 33.2% of fans voted for the Amax.

Expand Tweet

Trending

By observing the poll, it becomes evident that more fans prefer the return of the Grau meta if Verdansk were to come back to Warzone in March 2025 or later. @VerseActual noted that the Grau was a dominating weapon even past 100 meters. This range advantage may have made it a fan-favorite over the years:

"Grau was so dominant even past 100m..."

Meanwhile, @HarryBotter83 favored the Grau keeping in mind the current state of the game. The user also enjoyed the idea of the Amax meta; however, they wanted the weapon to be a bit more difficult to use:

"Given the state of the game and the mechanics, the Grau. But that’s only because of how easy it is to use guns like the AMES and Model L. But if ttk was a bit longer or other weapons weren’t so easy to use and still hit as hard, I’d go for the Amax."

User @_Horsley_ noted that Grau was rather entertaining to play with. The player revealed that they had some of the best times in the game playing with this weapon. Naturally, they wanted it to come back with Verdansk.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, supporters of Amax were also loud and clear. @YungBrolyBruh believed that the gun should return because it had a high skill ceiling due to its high recoil:

"I’d choose the AMAX because not everyone could control that recoil (not hard but made for a lil skill gap)"

Finally, @CPreds_ reasoned that COD devs would be able to easily replicate Amax's original gaming experience into WZ today. However, this may not be the case with Grau, according to the player.

Expand Tweet

Is Verdansk returning to Warzone?

Verdansk may arrive after Warzone Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Yes, Verdansk is set to return to Warzone in the Spring of 2025. Unfortunately, this is the only bit of official information available as of now. Leakers and insiders have speculated that the map may return on March 20, 2025.

This date marks the end of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 and also coincides with the fifth anniversary of Verdansk's debut in the game. Therefore, the date lends some weight to the speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback