FaZe Booya's "new max damage meta" Cronen Squall loadout for Warzone 2

Warzone 2 expert FaZe Booya reveals his new meta build for the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle in Warzone 2, and it absolutely decimates enemies in almost all ranges. The Cronen Squall has been the meta weapon in the battle royale for a long time. Despite some major nerfs in Season 4, it still reigns as the supreme beast, and pro players love playing with it.

One of the most popular Warzone 2 steamers, FaZe Booya has recommended this build for everyone to use, and here are all the necessary details about it.

Best Cronen Squall loadout recommended by FaZe Booya for Warzone 2

In his YouTube video, FaZe Booya showcases his brand new Chrome and Pixels bundle in Warzone 2, which includes a new Cronen Squall blueprint.

After creating a havoc in Vondel, Booya showcases his personalized blueprint for the Cronen Squall, and if you want to use the same attachments for your class setup, read below.

Barrel: HR 6.8 Barrel

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Underbarrel: FTac Ripper 56

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Optic: Aim OP-V4

The HR 6.8 Barrel massively increases the effective damage range and bullet velocity for the weapon, allowing players to engage in mid-long-range gunfights. However, with the recent nerf to the weapon, players might experience a little bit of inaccuracy than before, but it still rocks in Warzone 2.

FaZe Booya's recommended loadout (Image via FaZe Booya/YouTube)

The Sakin Tread-40 is a heavy compensator that helps players to stabilize their weapons for follow-up shots. It increases the vertical and horizontal recoil. However, it does come with a cost of ADS speed and aiming stability.

The FTac Ripper 56 is another attachment recommended by Booya, which is essential for this build. The FTac Ripper 56 increase hip fire accuracy, aiming for idle stability and recoil stabilization. Despite its effect on ADS speed and walking speed, this attachment is crucial for the Cronen Squall to perform at its full potential.

If you are playing quads or trios, the 50 Round Drum Magazine must also be attached to your class setup. You can easily get into combat with more than one enemy at a time without worrying about the ammo capacity.

The final attachment is the Aim OP-V4. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best optics to use in Warzone 2. With its range and precision sight picture, it becomes easy to locate enemies and hit your targets.

