How to download Warzone on PS4/PS5

A brand new season of Call of Duty: Warzone is set to release today, and Sledgehammer Games has raised the bar by opening a new chapter for the fans. With the addition of community-requested elements like underwater gunfights, new maps, and new movement mechanics, this season aims to enhance the gameplay experience for players.

Apart from PC, Warzone is available on consoles such as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. As such, many console players are eager to try out the new seasonal content along with some quality-of-life changes. However, it might not be as simple a process to download the new WZ on PS5 or PS4 as it is on PC. So, here’s a simple guide on how to download it on PS4/PS5 without any complications.

How do you download Warzone on PS5/PS4

To begin with, you must have an active PlayStation Network account and a high-speed & stable internet connection to get an entry at the PlayStation Store. Follow these steps to download COD: Warzone on your PS4 or PS5:

Navigate to the home page of your PS4/PS5 and find the PlayStation Store.

Go to the search option and type “Call of Duty: Warzone” or “Warzone”.

After the game appears in the search results, simply click on it.

Ensure you have enough space in your console to install the game, and then press the “Download” button.

After downloading, the game will install automatically, and you can enjoy the new content!

Download size for Warzone on PS4 or PS5

A reliable X handle named PlayStation Game Size has revealed some information regarding the update size of WZ. After the Season 1 update, the game will take up approximately 67.214 GB, exceeding the previous version, which was at 55.430 GB. On the other hand, PS5 players can anticipate a larger size of 129.985 GB, surpassing the current 108.973 GB.

After analyzing the provided data, the estimated size for the upcoming Warzone update Warzone in consoles is as follows:

PS5 - 21 GB

- 21 GB PS4 - 12 GB

However, we are not aware of the download size for PC and Xbox use.

Warzone (Season 1) release date across all time regions

The COD fans are brimming with excitement for the release of the much-awaited season of COD: WZ. Here is a list of all the release dates and times of the game according to their region:

India - December 6, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

- December 6, 2023, 10.30 pm IST Central Europe - December 6, 2023, 6 pm CET

- December 6, 2023, 6 pm CET US West Coast - December 6, 2023, 9 am PST

- December 6, 2023, 9 am PST US East Coast - December 6, 2023, 12 pm EST

- December 6, 2023, 12 pm EST Japan- December 7, 2023, 2 am JST

For more news related to Call of Duty, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.