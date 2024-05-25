How to get free weapon blueprints in the Crash Landed event in Warzone Mobile

The Crash Landed event has been introduced in Warzone Mobile which is a fantastic chance to obtain free weapon blueprints. This short-lived event, which takes place between May 23 and May 30, requires participants to finish certain objectives in both multiplayer and battle royale modes.

We'll go over the methods and approaches required to increase your chances of getting these sought-after weapon blueprints during the Crash Landed event in this article.

How to get free items in the Crash Landed event in Warzone Mobile

You can obtain a variety of thrilling rewards during Warzone Mobile's Crash Landed event. These include unusual weapon blueprints that offer modification choices for both melee and firearm enthusiasts, like the Dual Kodachi - Cybernetic Edge and the 556 Icarus - Extra Terrestrial.

You can also obtain the Fractured Intelligence Large Decals, the Suburban Invasion Calling Card, and the Zap n' Go Charm, which give your in-game experience a personalized touch. As you immerse yourself in the exhilarating action of Warzone Mobile, you can attempt to gather all of the rewards, each of which reflects the futuristic concept of the event.

In both the multiplayer and battle royale modes, you must complete certain tasks to receive the free weapon blueprints during the Crash Landed event. In multiplayer matches, these goals include eliminations, assists, headshots, double, triple, and quadruple kills. To claim prizes in the battle royale mode, you must open supply boxes, finish contracts, and do damage.

You should concentrate on reaching various objectives in multiplayer matches to gain points that will unlock the free weapon blueprints. Make it a priority to participate in eliminations, obtain assists, and land headshots to advance. You can also take advantage of double, triple, and quadruple kill opportunities to claim the rewards faster.

To complete the event objectives in battle royale mode, you need to strategize. Make effective use of the map's features to find and open supply boxes strewn over the landscape. You can participate in contracts to get more benefits while helping to accomplish event responsibilities. Continue to be aggressive against opponents to deal damage consistently and advance to get the free weapon blueprints.

Consider modifying your loadout and equipment to fit your playstyle to enhance your efficiency in reaching the event objectives. Equip yourself with tools and accessories that enhance your ability to land kills and swiftly take out targets via headshots. You should also make use of bonuses and gear that improve your ability to survive and fight in the battle royale and multiplayer modes.

