How to get Goblin King Epic operator skin for free in CoD Mobile

If you're a CoD Mobile enthusiast and subscribed to Prime Gaming, there's some good news for you. You now have the opportunity to acquire the coveted Goblin King Epic operator skin for free. It features a bright color palette with a face mask that looks menacing and some skull-shaped motifs that add to its appeal.

In this article, we guide you through the steps to unlock this exclusive in-game content.

Steps to get the Goblin King Epic operator skin for free in CoD Mobile

Expand Tweet

Step 1) Access the Prime Gaming website

First, ensure you are logged into your Prime Gaming account. Then, navigate to the Prime Gaming website by following the provided link: https://gaming.amazon.com/goblin-king/dp/amzn1.pg.item.4f0c23e8-beb1-4e68-b9c0-b67cd05c0359?ingress=amzn.

Step 2) Obtain the redemption code

Once on the website, locate and click on the "Get In-Game Content" button. This action will generate a unique redemption code for you. Copy this code, as you'll need it in the next steps. Make sure you are logged in to your Prime Gaming account before retrieving the redemption code.

Step 3) Visit the CoD Mobile Redemption Center

Expand Tweet

Proceed to the official Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center by visiting https://www.callofduty.com/redemption. Here, you will be prompted to enter your UID and paste the redemption code you obtained from the Prime Gaming website. Additionally, you'll need to enter the provided verification number to ensure the security of the transaction.

Step 4) Verify and submit

Before hitting the submit button, double-check the information you've provided. It's crucial to ensure the accuracy of your UID and the redemption code. Then, submit the form and confirm your action.

Step 5) Claim your reward in CoD Mobile

After successfully redeeming the code, head over to Call of Duty Mobile. Check your in-game mailbox, where you will find the Goblin King Epic operator skin. Note that each redemption code is unique and works only for one account. Avoid sharing codes, as they are strictly one per account. All that's left is to use the skin and take on new challenges.

Expand Tweet

Unlocking exclusive in-game content like the Goblin King Epic operator skin adds an extra layer of excitement to your Call of Duty Mobile experience. With the partnership between Prime Gaming and Call of Duty Mobile, subscribers can enjoy perks and rewards to enhance their gameplay.

As mentioned, it's a one-code-per-account system, so make sure to keep the exclusivity intact as you enjoy your new in-game addition. CoD Mobile players should appreciate this amazing free skin this holiday season.