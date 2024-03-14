Modern Warfare 3 JAK Backsaw kit not unlocking error: Possible reason and more

Recently, Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) players have encountered a snag related to unlocking the highly sought-after JAK Backsaw Kit. Despite completing the Week 6 Challenges, numerous players were baffled as the expected reward failed to materialize in the title's armory.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is a game where unexpected issues often emerge, provoking frustration among dedicated players. As of this writing, the problem has been fixed by the developers. Read on to know more.

Modern Warfare 3 JAK Backsaw kit not unlocking error

Expand Tweet

In Modern Warfare 3, the JAK Backsaw kit is an aftermarket attachment tailored for the Holger 556 Assault Rifle (AR), offering an exclusive enhancement. It serves as a conversion kit, fundamentally altering the Holger 556 into a highly maneuverable SMG.

Players wielding the Holger 556 equipped with this aftermarket conversion kit gain enhanced versatility. By discarding its stock entirely, the weapon makes a trade-off, sacrificing some stability to gain increased maneuverability.

The weapon's handling undergoes significant improvement, particularly noticeable in close-quarter confrontations (CQCs), thereby rendering it exceptionally suitable for navigating the close-range characteristic of several Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps.

The issue gained traction when @CODUpdates, the official source for Call of Duty updates, acknowledged the issue.

Representing a new category called Aftermarket Parts, the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket attachment stands out as one of the latest additions to the expansive arsenal of Modern Warfare 3.

This attachment class introduces an enhanced level of customization to players' weapons, reshaping their functionalities and transitioning them into a distinct weapon category.

With anticipation surrounding the new JAK Backsaw Kit, its inaccessibility has stirred disappointment and bewilderment in the community.

Possible reason

Expand Tweet

Leveraging their extensive expertise as a Call of Duty leaker and dataminer, @BobNetworkUK has now offered invaluable insights into the situation after looking at the code.

Contrary to initial worries, it was suggested that the JAK Backsaw Kit was indeed attainable upon the completion of the Week 6 Challenges. The problem, as it has appeared, lies not in the failure to unlock the item but rather in an underlying glitch within the user interface (UI) that has obscured players' ability to equip it. This has now been brought to clarity.

As of this writing, the developers have swiftly resolved the issue; players must restart the game. The Kit should now be available in the in-game armory.

Expand Tweet

The pivotal role of community contributions in promptly identifying and examining such issues cannot be overstated. @BobNetworkUK's expertise in the game has proved instrumental in this scenario, emphasizing the collaborative ethos that defines the gaming community.