Modern Warfare 3 "Voice service unavailable" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 has suffered its fair share of problems since its launch last year. Activision has attempted to fix most of these technical issues, notably the "Voice service unavailable" error. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a relatively new title and has arrived as an upgrade to Warzone 2 and MWII. That said, there are a few solutions you can use to help with the voice error.

This article will offer a brief guide on solving the" Voice service unavailable" error.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 "Voice service unavailable" error possible solutions

There are various reasons for the "Voice service unavailable" error in MW3. Some of the common ones are related to your system problems, which can easily be solved.

1) Restart your voice chat in-game

A common fix for this error is to head to the main menu and find Audio Settings. Once in, navigate to the Voice Chat option and turn it off and on again.

2) Verify game files

MW3 file integrity (Image via Steam)

Another fix is to verify the game files of Modern Warfare 3. During this process, all corrupted data will be replaced and downloaded. Steam users can head to Properties and navigate to the Installed Files section to verify the files.

3) Restart the game

Sometimes, a simple network lag or driver update can also cause the audio drivers to malfunction. To solve this, you can restart the game once and recheck the audio.

4) Check the audio input and output settings for Windows

Sound settings in Windows for MW3 (Image via Microsoft)

The error can also emerge due to botched audio settings on your Windows settings. Right-click on the bottom right Speaker icon on your desktop and select Sound Settings. Once in, check your output and input devices and if they are the same that you use in-game.

5) Allow firewall access for Modern Warfare 3

Firewall access for MW3 (Image via Microsoft)

Many devices, such as your microphone and headphones, may not work without the relevant permissions from the system. Firewall access is also one of the more important admin privileges the title requires.

You can type "Firewall access" on your default Windows search bar and head to the "Allow an app through the Firewall" option. Once there, enable the permission for Modern Warfare 3.

Voice chat is an essential aspect of competitive games like MW3. That said, multiplayer games are prone to technical issues like voice error. The list above incorporates all the possible fixes for the issue. If the error persists, you may have to rely on a new developer update.

