Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Two Factor Authentication' Act 3 Tier 1 Mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Two Factor Authentication is the only Tier 1 mission in Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The mission entails four distinct objectives. First, you must complete a Defend Ground Station Contract. Second, you must kill 20 Mercenaries during the contract. Third, you must ensure the computer's health doesn't drop below 60%. And finally, you must acquire the Death Perception Recipe and exfil safely.

Although the mission entails multiple tasks, it can be completed easily if you implement the right strategies. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the only Tier 1 mission in Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and how you can complete it easily.

How to complete the Defend Ground Station Contract in the Two Factor Authentication mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Completing the Defend Ground Station Contract in the Two Factor Authentication mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The first objective in the mission Two Factor Authentication of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is simply to complete a Defend Ground Station Contract with a given set of conditions. Here's how you can do so:

Drop into a Zombies match and look for the nearest Defend Ground Station Contract. Consult the Tactical Map if you have trouble locating one.

Once located, head over to the area and activate the contract.

This will spawn three Seismic Refractors in the area. Interact with them to activate all three.

Successfully doing so will spawn a Sever. Approach it and interact with the console to begin the upload.

This will spawn zombies and Mercenaries that will try to attack the computer while the upload is in progress.

Eliminate 20 such Mercenaries and all the zombies that try to attack the computer.

Ensure that the computer health doesn't drop below 60%, and hence, it is advised not to get too far from the server.

Once the upload is complete, a Reward Rift will appear. Approach and interact with it.

Collect the Death Perception Recipe among the other items.

Now, simply make your way to the nearest exfil point and proceed to exfiltrate from the map to complete the mission.

By following all the abovementioned steps with the conditions suggested by the mission (20 Mercenary kills and above 60% health of the computer), you can easily complete the mission and earn all the rewards it promises.

Rewards for completing Two Factor Authentication in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Rewards for the Two Factor Authentication mission in MW3 Zombies explored (Image via Activision)

Players who complete the Tier 1 mission Two Factor Authentication successfully in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will earn a Flawless Aetherium Crystal Acquisition and 3000 XP.

The Flawless Aetherium Crystals are rare and highly sought after as they can used to Pack-A-Punch an equipped weapon, which makes surviving in the high-tier areas a walk in the park.

That covers everything about completing the only Tier 1 mission in Act 3 of MW3 Zombies.