Call of Duty cheat provider has decided to shut down due to legal notice

The cheating problem in Warzone is caused by Call of Duty cheat providers who develop hacks to exploit the loopholes in the game's system. This destroys the balance and skill required in the game and damages its reputation. These culprits sell their exploits to players, who then use them to cheat in the game.

Call of Duty cheats have always been a nuisance in the game's community. Popular cheats like wallhacks and aimbots give players abilities beyond the game's limitations. Activision has sent a legal notice to a well-known Call of Duty cheat-providing group to counter the cheating problem. In this article, we'll look at the overall situation and provide an overview.

Call of Duty cheat providers sued: "Has the level playing field been restored?"

Expand Tweet

Interwebz, a popular cheat-making company for Call of Duty, has shut down after receiving a legal notice to take down its website and cheats. Cheating can damage the developer's reputation and make the game difficult for new and concurrent players. To tackle cheating, developers such as Activision continually update their anti-cheat software, which diverts resources from developing new content.

This news hints at a positive step towards a fairer gaming environment in CoD MW3 and Warzone. With Interwebz out of the picture, there will likely be a substantial decrease in the number of cheaters in Warzone. This would enhance the gameplay experience as unfair encounters will massively decrease.

Activision's stance against Interwebz demonstrates its commitment to creating a fairer game for everyone. The company is actively banning cheaters from Warzone and MW3, which is a positive development for the CoD community.

That covers everything you need to know about the CoD cheat provider Interwebz being shut down. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone.