Call of Duty
  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 August 16 patch notes: Shadow Siege event, bug fixes, weapon tuning, and more

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 August 16 patch notes: Shadow Siege event, bug fixes, weapon tuning, and more

By Manish Das
Modified Aug 17, 2023 01:24 IST
A new patch has dropped for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 on August 16
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 August 16 patch notes (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty developers released a small mini patch for the Shadow Siege reveal event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on August 16, 2023. This update not only comes with a substantial amount of content for the MW3 reveal event. It also provides a few bug fixes and weapon tunings to improve the playability of both titles.

Alongside the mini-update, the developers have also released its corresponding patch note, which lists plenty of changes.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 August 16 patch notes

youtube-cover

Here are all the changes that have been mentioned in the August 16 patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5:

GLOBAL

GENERAL

Events

  • This patch contains necessary updates and content for the Shadow Siege event. Tune in for the global reveal of Modern Warfare III at 10:30am PT on August 17th in Warzone.

Weapon Tuning

  • The benefit of tuning for Recoil Control related stats has been reduced slightly

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where some Players could not access the Battle Pass, but would still lose CP after purchasing it
  • Fixed an exploit allowing Players to go prone instantly
  • Fixed an issue where Akimbo challenge progress was not tracking correctly for the FTAC Siege
  • Fixed an issue where an invisible object could interact with lethals, tacticals, and explosives on Mercado Las Almas
  • Fixed an issue affecting key binds when adding settings as Quick Settings
  • Fixed an issue where the buttons for 'Preview' and 'Quick Equip' hide when trying to press them by mouse input in the Events tab
  • Fixed an issue where the Tonfa melee weapon had outdated unlock conditions
  • Fixed an issue where the SFX from the Semtex dropped by the Chain Reaction modifier in Havoc would not play as intended
  • Fixed an issue where equipping the “Battle Buddy AI” Gun Screen could cause an error

WARZONE 2

WEAPONS

The following Weapon and Attachment changes are reflected in Warzone 2 only.

Weapon Balancing

Assault Rifles

Chimera

  • Mid Damage increased
  • Neck Damage Multiplier increased
  • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
FR Avancer assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)
FR Avancer assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

FR Avancer

  • Maximum Damage decreased
  • Close-mid Damage increased
  • Head Damage Multiplier increased
  • Neck Damage Multiplier increased
  • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
  • Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Lachmann-556

  • Head Damage Multiplier increased

M16

  • Maximum Damage increased
  • Close-mid Damage increased
  • Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

  • Maximum Damage increased
  • Maximum Damage Range increased

Lachmann-762

  • Limb Damage Multiplier increased

SO-14

  • Head Damage Multiplier increased
  • Neck Damage Multiplier increased
  • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

TAQ-V

  • Maximum Damage decreased
  • Close-mid Damage decreased
  • Minimum Damage decreased
  • Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
  • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
  • Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
  • Limb Damage Multipliers decreased

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood MK2

  • Mid Damage increased
  • Minimum Damage increased
  • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
  • Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased
  • Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Shotguns

Expedite 12

  • Mid Damage increased
  • Mid-far Damage increased
  • Close-mid Damage Range increased

Lockwood 300

  • Close-mid Damage increased
  • Mid Damage increased
  • Maximum Damage Range increased
  • Close-mid Damage Range increased
MX Guardian shotgun of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)
MX Guardian shotgun of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

MX Guardian

  • Maximum Damage increased
  • Close-mid Damage increased
  • Mid-far Damage Range decreased

Submachine Guns

Fennec 45

  • Maximum Damage increased
  • Close-Mid Damage increased
  • Minimum Damage increased

Sniper Rifles

Signal 50

  • Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
  • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Attachments

Ammunition

ISO Hemlock assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)
ISO Hemlock assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

ISO Hemlock

.300 Blackout (All Types)

  • Close-mid Damage decreased
  • Mid Damage decreased

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue preventing some players from entering DMZ
  • Fixed an issue where some PS4 Players would experience a game freeze in a specific section of Al Mazrah
  • Fixed an issue where Buy Station icons could display on the Tac Map during the Battle Royale pre-lobby
  • Fixed an issue in DMZ where a Tac Map image could display on the ground near Al-Safwa Quarry in Al Mazrah
  • Fixed an issue where Players could become stuck in an ATV near a UAV tower in DMZ
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Player’s screen to remain affected by the Plutonium element despite not being near it
  • Fixed an issue where Players would not be kicked for being idle in Vondel Lockdown (look for this mode to return in this week's Playlist update)
  • Fixed an issue in Warzone Ranked Play where the Top 250 button was locked

That's it for the patch notes for MW2 and WZ2's latest mini update.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...