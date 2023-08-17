Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 August 16 patch notes: Shadow Siege event, bug fixes, weapon tuning, and more

Call of Duty developers released a small mini patch for the Shadow Siege reveal event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on August 16, 2023. This update not only comes with a substantial amount of content for the MW3 reveal event. It also provides a few bug fixes and weapon tunings to improve the playability of both titles.

Alongside the mini-update, the developers have also released its corresponding patch note, which lists plenty of changes.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 August 16 patch notes

Here are all the changes that have been mentioned in the August 16 patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5:

GLOBAL

GENERAL

Events

This patch contains necessary updates and content for the Shadow Siege event. Tune in for the global reveal of Modern Warfare III at 10:30am PT on August 17th in Warzone.

Weapon Tuning

The benefit of tuning for Recoil Control related stats has been reduced slightly

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where some Players could not access the Battle Pass, but would still lose CP after purchasing it

Fixed an exploit allowing Players to go prone instantly

Fixed an issue where Akimbo challenge progress was not tracking correctly for the FTAC Siege

Fixed an issue where an invisible object could interact with lethals, tacticals, and explosives on Mercado Las Almas

Fixed an issue affecting key binds when adding settings as Quick Settings

Fixed an issue where the buttons for 'Preview' and 'Quick Equip' hide when trying to press them by mouse input in the Events tab

Fixed an issue where the Tonfa melee weapon had outdated unlock conditions

Fixed an issue where the SFX from the Semtex dropped by the Chain Reaction modifier in Havoc would not play as intended

Fixed an issue where equipping the “Battle Buddy AI” Gun Screen could cause an error

Expand Tweet

WARZONE 2

WEAPONS

The following Weapon and Attachment changes are reflected in Warzone 2 only.

Weapon Balancing

Assault Rifles

Chimera

Mid Damage increased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

FR Avancer assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

FR Avancer

Maximum Damage decreased

Close-mid Damage increased

Head Damage Multiplier increased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Lachmann-556

Head Damage Multiplier increased

M16

Maximum Damage increased

Close-mid Damage increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

Maximum Damage increased

Maximum Damage Range increased

Lachmann-762

Limb Damage Multiplier increased

SO-14

Head Damage Multiplier increased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

TAQ-V

Maximum Damage decreased

Close-mid Damage decreased

Minimum Damage decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Limb Damage Multipliers decreased

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood MK2

Mid Damage increased

Minimum Damage increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Shotguns

Expedite 12

Mid Damage increased

Mid-far Damage increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Lockwood 300

Close-mid Damage increased

Mid Damage increased

Maximum Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

MX Guardian shotgun of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

MX Guardian

Maximum Damage increased

Close-mid Damage increased

Mid-far Damage Range decreased

Submachine Guns

Fennec 45

Maximum Damage increased

Close-Mid Damage increased

Minimum Damage increased

Sniper Rifles

Signal 50

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Attachments

Ammunition

ISO Hemlock assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

ISO Hemlock

.300 Blackout (All Types)

Close-mid Damage decreased

Mid Damage decreased

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing some players from entering DMZ

Fixed an issue where some PS4 Players would experience a game freeze in a specific section of Al Mazrah

Fixed an issue where Buy Station icons could display on the Tac Map during the Battle Royale pre-lobby

Fixed an issue in DMZ where a Tac Map image could display on the ground near Al-Safwa Quarry in Al Mazrah

Fixed an issue where Players could become stuck in an ATV near a UAV tower in DMZ

Fixed an issue that caused the Player’s screen to remain affected by the Plutonium element despite not being near it

Fixed an issue where Players would not be kicked for being idle in Vondel Lockdown (look for this mode to return in this week's Playlist update)

Fixed an issue in Warzone Ranked Play where the Top 250 button was locked

That's it for the patch notes for MW2 and WZ2's latest mini update.