Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and Multiplayer crashing error on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Following the latest update, the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and Multiplayer crashing error on PC has taken the community by storm. PC players are reportedly crashing when navigating to the Zombies, Multiplayer, and Multiplayer Private Match menus. Activision is aware of the issue, flagged a few hours ago, and is actively investigating it.

It appears that something went wrong during the update, which has led to the issue becoming widespread. That being said, here are a few potential workarounds that you can try to fix the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and Multiplayer crashing error on PC.

How to fix Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and Multiplayer crashing error on PC

As mentioned, the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and Multiplayer crashing error on PC began occurring after the update. Following an initial investigation, Activision has provided feedback about the issue as well as a workaround.

Note: Keep in mind that these steps may not yield results for all users.

1) Official workaround

As recommended by Activision, players can try resolving this by decreasing the Allocated Texture Cache Size value. This can be done via the Graphics Options menu. However, the developers mention that the ideal value may vary from machine to machine. This has to do with the hardware being used. You may have to continue to decrease the value until the crash is avoided.

2) Check file integrity or reinstall the game

During updates, there's always a possibility of files getting corrupted. As a result, this affects gameplay and leads to crashes. This has been seen time and again after major updates. As such, you can potentially resolve this by verifying the integrity of the files. This will take some time, though.

Alternatively, if your internet connection is fast, you can reinstall the game. While at it, you can even check the graphic drivers and update them to the latest version if not already done. This could be one of the reasons that the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and Multiplayer crashing error on PC is occurring.

3) Wait for the official fix

If the official workaround, verifying files, and updating drivers do not work, you will have to wait for an official fix. Since Activision is aware of the issue at hand and is investigating it, a proper fix should be out soon.

Until then, you could try the workaround method, but as mentioned by the developers, some trial and error will be required. For the time being, it is best to sit it out and wait until it is resolved.