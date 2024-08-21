PS5 players can now choose between COD HQ and Black Ops 6 Beta download

PlayStation 5 players can now choose between Call of Duty HQ or the Black Ops 6 beta if they don't already have the game downloaded on their PS5 console. The BO6 Early Access beta will officially kick off on August 30, 2024, and will run until September 4. While this update is yet to arrive, the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update has already been rolled out. In fact, new patch notes went live recently on August 21, 2024, after the season's release.

For PlayStation 5 gamers who do not have the title downloaded, this should serve as great news. With the new update, you can download Black Ops 6 or have the full COD HQ on your device. This article explores more.

COD HQ and Black Ops 6 Beta: PS5 players can pick and choose what they prefer to download

This appears to be a new PS5 update where the screen takes you to two options. Either simply download the Black Ops 6 beta which will begin on August 30 or opt for the entire COD HQ, which also includes BO6 as an additional new tab.

This is likely a part of the series of changes announced by Activision on August 15, 2024. According to the announcement, the developers were going to re-organize gaming content and update the overall technology behind the Call of Duty games.

The idea was to further optimize the overall game ahead of the release of their ambitious title, Black Ops 6. The changes align with their given date of August 21, 2024, which also brought a new update of MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

