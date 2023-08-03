Warzone 2 players demand fan-favorite map "back to the Rebirth rotation" after Season 5 movement changes

After the major movement buff in Season 5, Warzone 2 players want a fan-favorite map from the previous iteration to be back in the playlist rotation. If you are a veteran Warzone player, you might remember that Activision launched a brand new Resurgence map in Warzone 1 and removed it after four months. While the map became a fan-favorite immediately, it is still a mystery why Activision never mentioned anything about it.

After the most recent movement buff with the Season 5 update, movements have become similar to OG Warzone, and fans want this map to be back in the game.

Warzone 2 fans want Fortune's Keep back after major movement buff in Season 5

Warzone 2 fan u/_TheVengeful_ posted a thread on Reddit demanding to add Fortune's Keep back in the game after the latest movement changes, and it immediately became viral.

A user stated that the map was "gone too soon," and it is undoubtedly one of the best "vertical maps" we have ever seen. With Fortune's Keep having large caves and undergrounds, it was a fun map to play on, with players having the ability to maneuver vertically. The thread owner replied to this comment and showed their disappointment towards this decision.

User Qwertykeyboard also revealed that it's a tough time to be a game designer these days. A map like this requires months of relentless effort from devs, and when it gets removed after four months due to a new game coming onboard, it is extremely disappointing.

While talking about the return of the Resurgence map, another user pointed out that the developers should bring back the Rebirth Island as well. That said, user TheEternalGazed argued that the current movement is nowhere near Warzone 1, and bringing Rebirth Island back in Warzone 2 would be a mistake.

With the recent movement buff in Season 5, sliding now has a meaning to it compared to before. Players now receive fewer penalties while jumping, and it takes less time to shoot after the completion of a slide. It is surely an improvement after all the criticism from the community. But will Call of Duty add Fortune's Keep due to fans' demand? We'll have to wait and see for that.